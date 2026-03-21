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Israeli PM vows response after Iran missile strikes

by: Aden Abdi | Sunday, 22 March 2026 02:16 EAT
World News
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Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Tel Aviv (Diplomat.so) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday vowed continued military operations following missile strikes attributed to Iran that hit southern Israel, including the cities of Arad and Dimona, while reports from Jerusalem indicated eyewitness and media coverage of the aftermath and nationwide alerts, in an escalation that resulted in casualties, infrastructure damage, and widespread disruptions.
Netanyahu described the situation as "a very difficult night in the battle for our future,” adding that Israel remains "determined to continue striking our enemies on all fronts.” His statement came as emergency services responded to multiple impact sites following the reported missile launches, with security forces placed on heightened alert across the country.

According to local media reports and eyewitness accounts, at least five people were killed and more than 100 injured in Arad after a missile struck residential and commercial areas on Saturday evening. Residents described a sudden, powerful explosion followed by sirens and rapid movement of emergency responders across the city as rescue teams worked to evacuate the injured.

Broadcast footage showed damaged buildings, shattered windows, and debris scattered across streets in Arad, located approximately 25 kilometers northeast of Dimona. Helicopters were deployed to assist in evacuation efforts, according to Channel 12 (Israel), which reported that wounded individuals were transported to medical facilities under urgent conditions.

The Israel Defense Forces stated that the missile that struck Arad carried an estimated warhead of around 450 kilograms and confirmed that two interception attempts failed. The Israel Fire and Rescue Authority reported significant structural damage to multiple buildings and said teams were continuing search-and-rescue operations in the affected area.

Earlier on Saturday, Dimona—home to sensitive nuclear-related infrastructure—was also targeted by a missile strike. Emergency medical services reported more than 30 injuries in that incident. In response to the escalating security situation, authorities suspended educational activities nationwide as precautionary measures were expanded and alerts were issued across multiple regions, including Jerusalem, where residents reported heightened security presence and increased public safety announcements.

At the scene in Arad, emergency crews worked alongside police to secure damaged buildings and assist residents. One local resident told reporters, "The explosion shook the entire area. People rushed outside in confusion, and within minutes emergency vehicles arrived and began evacuations.” Streets near the impact zone remained cordoned off as responders continued operations amid visible damage.

The developments mark a significant escalation, with missile impacts reaching deeper into southern Israel than in previous incidents. Analysts say the events could increase pressure on Israel’s defense systems and emergency preparedness while raising the likelihood of further strikes, potentially influencing stability across the broader region if tensions persist.

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