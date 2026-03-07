Diplomat News Network – Somalia & Global News

Hormuud Telecom
Latest News
Iran's IRGC Strikes Separatist Bases in Iraqi Kurdistan Iran Launches Drone Strikes on US and Israeli Targets Somali President Reaches Arusha for 25th EAC Summit French Carrier Charles de Gaulle Heads to Middle East UNIFIL Peacekeepers Wounded in South Lebanon Base Attack US Says 3,000 Iranian Targets Hit in First Week of War South Sudan Names New Ambassadors to India, UAE Amalow Iftar Raises $10,000 for Somalia Drought Relief Somalia Launches National ID for Domestic Travel Kenya Slams Iran Attacks Across Gulf Region US Warplanes Crash Near Kuwait Base Iran Leadership Council Meets, Larijani Slams Trump

South Sudan Names New Ambassadors to India, UAE

by: Guled Abdi | Saturday, 7 March 2026 03:09 EAT
Diplomat Memo
0 Comments
342
Juba (Diplomat.so) - Salva Kiir Mayardit, President of South Sudan, formally bid farewell to two newly appointed ambassadors tasked with leading key diplomatic missions in India and the United Arab Emirates, underscoring the government's push to expand international partnerships and strengthen bilateral cooperation with strategic global partners.
During a meeting at the presidential office in the capital, Juba, Kiir addressed the diplomats before their departure, reminding them of the oath of service they took and urging them to represent South Sudan with professionalism and dedication.

The president appointed Sitona Abdallah Osman as ambassador to India and Raphael Nhial Kulang as ambassador to the United Arab Emirates. Both postings are viewed by government officials as significant diplomatic assignments because of the growing economic and political ties between South Sudan and the two countries.

India has emerged as an important development partner for South Sudan, contributing to capacity-building programs, education initiatives, and medical training. The United Arab Emirates, meanwhile, has expanded its economic footprint in East Africa through investment in energy, infrastructure, and trade—areas South Sudan hopes to leverage as it seeks economic diversification beyond its oil sector.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Ambassador Sitona thanked the president for the confidence placed in the new envoys. "We are grateful to His Excellency the President for entrusting us with this responsibility to serve our country abroad,” she said, adding that the diplomatic team would work to strengthen cooperation and promote South Sudan’s national interests.

Officials present at the farewell meeting said President Kiir emphasized the importance of proactive diplomacy, encouraging the ambassadors to build strong relationships with government institutions, investors, and international organizations in their host countries.

Both envoys pledged to promote South Sudan’s image abroad and deepen bilateral engagement in areas including trade, investment, education, and humanitarian cooperation.

Related Items

UNIFIL Peacekeepers Wounded in South Lebanon Base Attack
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa raises his hand as he is sworn is as a member of Parliament ahead of an expected vote by lawmakers to decide if he is reelected as leader of the country in Cape Town, South Africa, Friday. At right is Pemmy Majodina, a lawmaker with his African National Congress party. Jerome Delay / AP
South Africa Flags 4,323 Ghost Workers
President of the Republic of South Sudan, Salva Kiir Mayardit.
South Sudan President Calls for Financial Overhaul
Pekka Haavisto
UN Chief Appoints Haavisto as Sudan Envoy
As of early 2026, Russia controls approximately 90% of the Donbas region (Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts), including all of Luhansk and a large portion of Donetsk.
Ramaphosa Secures Return of South African Recruits in Ukraine War

Leave a comment