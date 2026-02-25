Somalia, Türkiye Boost Media Cooperation

Ankara (Diplomat.so) — Daud Aweis Jama, Somalia's Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism, held high-level talks in Ankara with Burhanettin Duran, Head of Communications for the Republic of Türkiye, focusing on expanding strategic media cooperation between the two countries.

The meeting, which also included Abdulkadir Mohamed Nur, Somalia’s Minister of Ports and Marine Transport, took place on the sidelines of an international panel examining Türkiye–Africa relations. Officials said discussions centered on countering disinformation, enhancing public diplomacy coordination, and strengthening institutional ties between Somali and Turkish media bodies.





In a post shared on X, Duran confirmed that both sides evaluated "joint steps in strategic communication, media, public diplomacy and institutional cooperation,” and reaffirmed their commitment to expanding experience-sharing and collaborative projects. He added that relations between the two countries would continue to deepen under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.





According to Somalia’s Ministry of Information, the talks form part of broader efforts to elevate bilateral engagement beyond traditional sectors such as security and infrastructure, where Türkiye has been a longstanding partner. Media cooperation is increasingly viewed by both governments as a strategic pillar to amplify development gains and address the global challenge of misinformation.





Diplomats and policy experts attending the Ankara forum noted that Somalia–Türkiye ties have expanded significantly over the past decade, spanning defense training, port management, humanitarian aid, and trade.