Hormuud Telecom
Latest News
Jordan's King Warns as U.S.–Iran Conflict Risk Intensifies Iran Signals Openness to U.S. Deal as Military Chiefs Caution Trump UN Chief Appoints Finland's Pekka Haavisto as New Envoy to Sudan UN Team Reaches DRC's Uvira as M23 Spokesman Killed in Strike Ramaphosa Secures Return of South African Recruits in Ukraine War Uganda Judge Orders Full Disclosure in Besigye Treason Trial Malawi Reopens Investigation Into Chilima Crash Mystery U.S. Flags 19 Nigerians for Deportation After Convictions Somalia Reaffirms Constitutional Path Amid Election Rift Turkiye, Israel reveal sharply different alliance strategies Iraq insists government formation is internal as U.S. pressure grows Seven Bodies Found on Libya Beach in Suspected Migrant Tragedy

US Fighter Movements and Iranian Missile Debut Elevate Gulf Tensions

by: Aden Abdi | Sunday, 22 February 2026 11:55 EAT
World News
0 Comments
276
This handout photo released by the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC)'s official website Sepanews on February 17, 2026, shows a rocket being fired during a military exercise by members of the IRGC and navy in the Strait of Hormuz. (Photo by AFP)
This handout photo released by the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC)'s official website Sepanews on February 17, 2026, shows a rocket being fired during a military exercise by members of the IRGC and navy in the Strait of Hormuz. (Photo by AFP)
Tehran (Diplomat.so) - In a sign of accelerating military posturing, a formation of South Carolina Air National Guard F-16 Block 52 fighters was tracked crossing the Atlantic on February 17, as the United States expands regional readiness amid discussions of potential strikes against Iran. The 12 aircraft landed at Lajes Field before departing the next day, accompanied by an aerial refueling tanker and supported by additional U.S. tanker deployments, according to flight-tracking data and defense sources familiar with the movement.
The fighters appeared equipped for Suppression/Destruction of Enemy Air Defenses (SEAD/DEAD) missions—commonly called Wild Weasel—and carried advanced "Angry Kitten” electronic-attack pods. The system, originally developed as a training tool, has since been adapted for operational use. Retired Air Force Gen. Mark Kelly said in prior public remarks that the technology "proved far more capable than anticipated,” prompting the U.S. Air Force to integrate it into combat protection suites after testing began in 2017.

Defense analysts note that the eastbound appearance of the jammer pods suggests a possible real-world evaluation in contested airspace, marking a shift in how the U.S. repurposes experimental systems for frontline missions.

The Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps on Saturday announced the first launch of its vertically fired Sayyad 3-G naval air-defense missile from the vessel Sayad Shirazi during "Smart Control” exercises in the Strait of Hormuz, as reported by Tasnim and Sky News Arabia. With a claimed 150-km range, the system is designed to create a mobile regional air-defense shield for Iran’s Shahed Soleimani-class warships.

Regional vigilance heightened further Friday when the USS Gerald R. Ford carrier strike group entered the Mediterranean. A U.S. official said senior national-security advisers briefed Donald Trump on Wednesday, adding that U.S. forces in theater "will be at full strength by mid-March.”

Related Items

Benjamin Netanyahu, Prime Minister of Israel.
Netanyahu warns Iran of massive response amid rising tensions
File image: U.S. tanker aircraft positioned at Lajes Air Base.
U.S. boosts activity at Portugal's Lajes Air Base amid Iran tensions
US pulls non-essential staff from Beirut embassy amid tensions
US–Iran Tensions Escalate as Deadlines and Warnings Mount
Iraq-Türkiye Tensions Rise Over PKK Presence

Leave a comment