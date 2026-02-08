Diplomat News Network – Somalia & Global News

Somali PM Receives U.S. Embassy Chargé d'Affaires for Counterterror Talks

by: Waeis Amin | Sunday, 8 February 2026 13:13 EAT
Local News
Mogadishu (Diplomat.so) - The Prime Minister of the Federal Government of Somalia, Hamza Abdi Barre, received the Chargé d'Affaires of the U.S. Embassy in Mogadishu, Justin E. Davis, on Saturday for discussions on strengthening bilateral cooperation.
According to the Prime Minister’s office, the discussion focused on advancing joint security efforts, particularly ongoing operations against the extremist group Al-Shabaab. Somali officials noted that recent gains in counterterrorism were achieved through coordinated action with international partners, including the United States.

Prime Minister Barre briefed the U.S. diplomat on improvements in national security, outlining progress made against Al-Shabaab and the government’s efforts to stabilize territories newly recovered from the group. He emphasized the strategic importance of securing agricultural regions, explaining that clearing extremist elements from productive land is central to strengthening investment and improving long-term food security.

The Prime Minister’s office added that Barre expressed gratitude for the United States’ continued support, highlighting Washington’s role in training, equipping, and professionalizing Somalia’s security forces. He stressed that ongoing cooperation remains essential as Somalia works to consolidate recent operational successes.

The Chargé d’Affaires of the U.S. Embassy in Mogadishu, Justin Davis, commended the Federal Government of Somalia for what he described as steady progress in security, governance, and preparations for expanded public participation in political processes. He reaffirmed that the United States will continue backing Somalia’s security sector, humanitarian operations, and assistance to national forces involved in stabilization efforts.

Davis also reiterated Washington’s firm commitment to upholding Somalia’s unity and territorial integrity.

