Arab League Condemns Israeli FM Visit to Hargeisa

Cairo (Diplomat.so) — The League of Arab States has strongly criticized the visit of Israel's Foreign Minister to Hargeisa, a city in northwestern Somalia. Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit described the visit as an attempt to legitimize the secession of the region from the Federal Republic of Somalia.

In a statement issued by the League’s press office, Aboul Gheit reaffirmed the Arab League’s firm stance against any official or unofficial engagement with the authorities of the breakaway region outside the framework of Somalia’s federal government. He warned that such actions could destabilize Somalia and the wider region, including the Red Sea, Gulf of Aden, and the Horn of Africa.





Gamal Roshdy, spokesperson for the Secretary-General, noted that the League’s Council had previously declared the move null and void during its 28 December 2025 session. He added that the visit could be linked to broader geopolitical concerns, including the displacement of Palestinians and the potential establishment of foreign military bases in Somali ports.





The Arab League reiterated its commitment to supporting Somalia’s institutions politically and technically, emphasizing the importance of preserving the country’s unity and safeguarding strategic maritime corridors.