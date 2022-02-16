English Somali
Somalia informed UN Security Council to close over anti piracy project of Indian Ocean

Wednesday February 16, 2022 - 21:07:54
Staff Reporter
New York (Diplomat.so) - Somalia is ready to police its maritime terriroires and will no longer need the support of the UN, the Horn of African nation has told the UN.
Addressing the UN Security Council meeting on Tuesday, Somalia’s Permanent Representative to the UN Abukar Osman said Somalia has build sufficient capacity to not only secure its maritime resources but also prosecute violators.

"Our commitment to security is not only limited to land but also our waters. The Attorney General of Somalia ha been carrying our specialised and rigouris marime training for prosecutors, juidges, coast guards, police and criminal invetigations divisions in the past four years at federal and state level,” Osman said.

Osman noted that the three months roll-over for the termination of the UN Anti-Piracy Ressolution ends on march 3, and shall not be renwed.
"Federal Government of Somalia reiterates it will no longer request any renewal or modification of this resolution since it has successfully achieved its intended objective after nearly 15 years,” the Somali diplomat said.

The UN Security mandated an anti-piracy mission to Somalia in 2005 and most countries started deployment of maritime forces to the Indian Ocean on the coast of Somalia in 2008. In December 2021, the UN Security Council extended the mandate of the mission for three months.

