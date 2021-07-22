English Somali
Hormuud Telecom
Latest News
U.S offers further air support to Afghan troops amid Taliban offensive Somali Prime Minister expels two officers from the National Intelligence Service Nigeria receives six warplanes from US to fight insurgency Bangkok closes public spaces as virus surges in Thailand Eritrean refugees under attack in Ethiopia's Tigray war Chinese COVID shot may offer elderly poor protection Somalia and Ireland discuss security support and partnership Germany warns Russia, supports Ukraine in US deal over pipeline Zimbabwe sends its 1st Black swimmer to the Olympics Gen. Milley says Taliban appear to have 'strategic momentum' Former Banadir Police Commissioner Sadak Omar leads a fierce war against Al-Shabaab Death toll in South Africa riots rises to 276, minister says

Death toll in South Africa riots rises to 276, minister says

Thursday July 22, 2021 - 00:53:44
World News
0 Comments
228
Staff Reporter
A member of a hazardous waste cleanup crew walks to clean up a warehouse which was burned during days of looting following the imprisonment of former South African President Jacob Zuma, in Durban, South Africa, July 17, 2021. REUTERS/Rogan Ward/File Photo
A member of a hazardous waste cleanup crew walks to clean up a warehouse which was burned during days of looting following the imprisonment of former South African President Jacob Zuma, in Durban, South Africa, July 17, 2021. REUTERS/Rogan Ward/File Photo
Johannesburg (Reuters + DIPLOMAT.SO) - The death toll from recent riots in South Africa has risen to 276, and police are investigating 168 cases for murder, a cabinet minister said on Wednesday.
The unrest started as protests over former president Jacob Zuma's jailing two weeks ago in his home province of KwaZulu-Natal. But it quickly escalated into arson and looting, and spread to Gauteng province where the biggest city Johannesburg is located.

The scale of the destruction and loss of life, which was fuelled by poverty and inequality that persist almost three decades after the end of apartheid in 1994, is still becoming clear. The death toll had stood at 215 on Monday.

Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, acting minister in the presidency, told a news conference there were now 234 deaths linked to the unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and 42 in Gauteng.

Authorities have managed to bring the violence under control. But the economic cost is estimated at 20 billion rand ($1.37 billion) in KwaZulu-Natal alone, as 161 shopping malls, 11 warehouses and eight factories were extensively damaged. The extent of the damage in Gauteng is still being collated.

Related Items

Abdullahi Aden Kulane (Kulane Jiis)
Somali Prime Minister expels two officers from the National Intelligence Service
Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley speaks at a press briefing at the Pentagon, Wednesday, July 21, 2021 in Washington. (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf)
Gen. Milley says Taliban appear to have 'strategic momentum'
South African Defence Force soldiers on patrol alongside the male single sex hostels in Alexandra Township, north of Johannesburg, Thursday, July 15 2021. The army has begun deploying 25,000 troops to assist police in quelling the weeklong riots and violence sparked by the imprisonment of former President Jacob Zuma. (AP Photo)
South Africa deploys 25,000 army to hotbeds of tension in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal
Somalia expresses concern about riots and violence in South Africa
State Minister for Foreign Affairs launches in Mogadishu the Somali National Diaspora Policy

Leave a comment