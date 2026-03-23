Cuba Warns of Possible U.S. Military Escalation

Havana (Diplomat.so) – Cuba's Deputy Foreign Minister Carlos Fernández said on Sunday, that Cuban armed forces are maintaining heightened readiness in response to perceived signals of possible military pressure from the United States.

Carlos Fernández stated during an interview with NBC that Cuba’s military posture is precautionary rather than reactive, emphasizing that defense preparations are ongoing amid rising political rhetoric between Havana and Washington. "Our army is always ready, and in fact, these days it is preparing for the possibility of military aggression,” Fernández said.





He added that it would be "naïve” for Cuban leadership to dismiss the possibility of conflict, while stressing restraint. "But we truly hope that does not happen,” he noted.





The comments come after recent remarks by U.S. President Donald Trump, who suggested the potential for "control” over Cuba, intensifying concerns in Havana over renewed geopolitical pressure. Fernández rejected any implication that Cuba’s sovereignty is negotiable. "Frankly, we do not know what they are referring to, but I can say this: Cuba is a sovereign country,” he said.





In central Havana, daily life continued with visible signs of strain. Long queues formed outside grocery outlets and fuel stations, while intermittent electricity disruptions were reported in several neighborhoods. Residents described uncertainty as power outages compounded existing shortages.





"We had no electricity for hours yesterday, and this has been happening more often,” said a Havana resident who spoke on condition of anonymity, describing repeated blackouts affecting households and small businesses. A local shop worker added that "people are adapting, but it is becoming harder to manage daily routines.”





The remarks come against a backdrop of long-standing tensions between the two countries, rooted in the Cuban Revolution of 1959 led by Fidel Castro. Relations have remained strained for decades, shaped by political differences, economic sanctions, and periods of limited diplomatic engagement.





Cuba’s ongoing economic difficulties have been exacerbated by external restrictions, domestic structural challenges, and infrastructure limitations. Recent nationwide power interruptions, including a full blackout reported over the weekend, highlight vulnerabilities in the country’s energy grid.





Analysts note that while public rhetoric has intensified, both sides have historically maintained indirect channels of communication. Fernández confirmed that discussions between Havana and Washington continue in an informal and undisclosed manner, though he declined to provide details on timing or location of recent engagements.





Diplomatic observers say the current exchange underscores the sensitivity of U.S.-Cuba relations, where signaling and public statements often play a role in shaping strategic positioning without necessarily indicating imminent conflict.