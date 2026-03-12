Diplomat News Network – Somalia & Global News

South Sudan Army Retakes Akobo from Rebels

by: Guled Abdi | Thursday, 12 March 2026 16:03 EAT
Left: Major General Lul Ruai Koang the spokesperson for the South Sudan People's Defence Forces (SSPDF) shows journalists a captured BMP-2 infantry fighting vehicle nicknamed "Boorchar" seized by Sudan People's Liberation Movement-in-Opposition (SPLA-IO) fighters from an Indian peacekeeping unit serving under the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) during the 2013 conflict; after a press conference on the military operations in Akobo and ordering the withdrawal of UNMISS from the area; at the SSPDF armory barracks in Juba, South Sudan, March 6, 2026. Photo by Samir Bol/Reuters
Juba (Diplomat.so) — The South Sudan People's Defense Forces (SSPDF) seized control of Akobo town near the Ethiopian border on Tuesday, military officials said Wednesday, marking the loss of the last significant base held by the Sudan People's Liberation Army in Opposition (SPLA-IO) in Jonglei State.
SSPDF spokesman Maj. Gen. Lul Ruai Koang told reporters in Juba that government troops advanced from Duachan and Doathil after skirmishes with opposition fighters and found Akobo largely deserted. "On the 10th, our gallant forces recaptured Akobo town without resistance from the rebels. There is no other major border town apart from Akobo in Jonglei left for SPLA-IO,” he said. He confirmed 13 soldiers were killed and 20 wounded, while an estimated 50 SPLA-IO fighters were neutralized during the operations.

The capture follows escalating clashes in late December 2025 in Nyirol and Uror counties, which left thousands displaced. A local shopkeeper who returned to Akobo from nearby Tiergol described a town stripped bare: "Most shops were empty, the market was looted, and the hospital had no supplies. People are scared but hope to rebuild.”

The SSPDF previously ordered humanitarian agencies and civilians to evacuate Akobo on March 6 in preparation for the offensive. While the United Nations refrained from leaving, NGOs such as Médecins Sans Frontières temporarily suspended operations. Koang urged these organizations to resume services, asserting that the town and surrounding areas were safe.

South Sudanese officials say the operation also aims to secure vital trade routes along the Pibor River, which have been disrupted by sporadic fighting and rebel checkpoints. Traders in the region said weeks of instability had cut supplies of food and medicine, intensifying hardship for local communities. "Before the fighting, goods moved in and out of Akobo daily. Now people are struggling to buy even basic food,” said a trader who asked to remain anonymous.

Humanitarian agencies warn that despite the town’s recapture, hundreds of thousands of displaced civilians remain in temporary shelters along the border. Aid workers note the risk of disease outbreaks and food shortages if access to the town and surrounding villages is delayed.

Analysts note that the military’s gain may consolidate government control in Jonglei’s Lou Nuer areas, weakening SPLA-IO influence along the Ethiopian border and reducing avenues for cross-border arms and fighters. "For civilians displaced to Tiergol and other areas, the recapture of Akobo could allow a gradual return, but insecurity in surrounding counties remains a concern,” said a South Sudan conflict researcher based in Juba.

James Kueth, former Akobo commissioner removed in January, has been reinstated. Efforts to contact SPLA-IO officials in Akobo for comment were unsuccessful, and communications in the town remain limited. The SSPDF said it will continue operations against remaining SPLA-IO positions across Jonglei.

The capture of Akobo underscores the fragile state of South Sudan’s 2018 peace agreement between President Salva Kiir and opposition leader Riek Machar, which has been unraveling since early 2025, with renewed clashes highlighting persistent political and ethnic fault lines across the country.

