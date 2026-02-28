Iran Targets Gulf Bases in Bahrain, Qatar

Manama (Diplomat.so) - Bahrain's state news agency confirmed that a missile attack struck a services center affiliated with the United States Navy's Fifth Fleet inside the kingdom, marking a sharp escalation in regional hostilities following the launch of coordinated U.S.-Israeli operations against Iran earlier the same day.

In a statement carried by the Bahrain News Agency, the kingdom’s National Communication Centre said "attacks targeted sites and facilities within the kingdom’s borders, launched from outside its territory,” describing the strike as a "blatant violation of Bahrain’s sovereignty and security.” Authorities said emergency response plans were immediately activated.





Explosions were heard across Manama after air-raid sirens sounded nationwide, according to local reports and witnesses cited by Reuters. Bahrain’s Ministry of Interior confirmed sirens were triggered and urged residents to seek the nearest safe location until further notice.





Regional reverberations followed within hours. In neighboring Qatar, sirens sounded near Al Udeid Air Base, a major U.S. military installation.





Qatar’s Ministry of Defense announced that its air defenses intercepted missiles targeting the country. The Qatari government also issued mobile alerts advising residents to remain indoors and avoid military facilities, while civil aviation authorities temporarily suspended air traffic as a precaution.





The U.S. Embassy in Doha instructed American citizens to shelter in place, warning of potential additional missile threats. A Reuters witness also reported sirens in Kuwait.





The developments come amid an intensifying conflict after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that Israel and the United States had begun what he described as an operation to neutralize "the existential threat” posed by Iran. An Israeli military spokesperson simultaneously issued evacuation warnings near Iranian military facilities ahead of planned strikes.





An Iranian official told Reuters that Tehran retains the capability to target all U.S. bases and interests in the region.





Independent verification of the launch point of the missiles was not immediately available. U.S. Central Command has yet to issue a formal statement.