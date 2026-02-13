Somali President Arrives in Addis for AU Summit

Addis Ababa (Diplomat.so) - The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, arrived on Friday in Addis Ababa to participate in the 39th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union, placing Somalia's sovereignty and regional diplomacy at the center of his official engagements.

In a statement issued by Villa Somalia, the presidency said Mohamud’s participation reflects Mogadishu’s continued diplomatic efforts to safeguard national unity and strengthen cooperation with African partners.





The annual summit brings together heads of state and government to address pressing continental priorities, including peace and security, governance reforms, and economic integration.





Senior Somali officials indicated that President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud is scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with regional and African leaders to consolidate support for Somalia’s territorial integrity and its recent election to the African Union Peace and Security Council. The delegation is also expected to thank member states that have backed Somalia’s position regarding actions it describes as violations of its sovereignty.





Diplomat News Network (diplomat.so) notes that Somalia’s participation comes at a critical juncture for the Horn of Africa.





The summit proceedings are set to continue through the weekend, with final resolutions anticipated following closed consultations among member states.