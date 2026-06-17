Diplomat News Network – Somalia & Global News

Hormuud Telecom
Latest News
Zimbabwe Pledges $1M to Africa CDC for Ebola Equatorial Guinea govt resigns after 10% target failure South Africa Labour Unions Oppose Anti-Migrant Mobilisation US Unveils Libya Transition Plan for Single Government Trump Signals Iran Deal Signing "Tomorrow or Next Day" Labour Group Calls to Expel Iran Ambassador in UK Siinka-Dher Camel Market in Somalia Sees Supply Drop Kenya-led Haiti mission needs stronger backing: Guterres Ghana hosts Accra summit on slavery reparations talks Trump raises Ethiopia's GERD dispute in talks with Egypt's Sisi AU Calls for Stronger Cross-Border Ebola Action Malawi Faces Ongoing Maize Shortfall Despite Recovery

Trump Signals Iran Deal Signing "Tomorrow or Next Day"

by: Amin Guled | Wednesday, 17 June 2026 20:51 EAT
The Insider
0 Comments
84
U.S. President Donald Trump.
U.S. President Donald Trump.
Washington, D.C. (Diplomat.so) - United States President Donald Trump said on Wednesday, June 17, that a nuclear-related agreement between the United States and Iran is expected to be signed soon, adding that Tehran has shown willingness to proceed with the deal, according to remarks made during a press briefing.
Trump told reporters: "the agreement we reached with Iran on Sunday will be signed soon... tomorrow or maybe the day after," reiterating confidence in finalization. He said discussions were progressing quickly and suggested both sides were moving toward formalization despite lingering technical details.

He added: "we will take the Iranian enriched uranium even if it is of no value," and noted that technical talks on nuclear stockpiles would begin immediately. Trump also said maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz had increased significantly, describing it as a sign of easing regional tensions.

Separately, Axios reported that the United States, Iran, and mediators were discussing an earlier signing ceremony, possibly on Thursday or Friday. A diplomatic source speaking on condition of attribution said the aim was to accelerate the timeline to help reopen the Strait of Hormuz before the end of the week, citing mutual agreement on the issue. Another source said Iran had requested that the text not be published before formal signing.

Trump also addressed broader regional issues, saying Israel "may do better regarding Hezbollah," and expressed sympathy for Lebanon, remarks made during the same briefing and at the G7 summit in Évian-les-Bains, France, earlier in the day.

The remarks underscore continuing uncertainty around the durability of the US-Iran understanding, even as both sides move toward procedural steps. Analysts say the proposed agreement could influence maritime security in the Gulf and shape diplomatic dynamics involving Israel, Lebanon, and regional energy routes.

Even as timelines shift, officials indicate that a signing ceremony involving US and Iranian representatives is still expected later in the week in Switzerland, where further discussions on Iran’s nuclear programme are anticipated.

The US-Iran nuclear negotiations have fluctuated for years, shaped by sanctions, uranium enrichment limits, and regional security concerns involving Gulf maritime routes. Previous diplomatic efforts have often stalled over verification mechanisms and sequencing of sanctions relief, with international mediators continuing to facilitate indirect dialogue between the two sides.

Diplomat News Network | For inquiries: diplomatso@diplomat.so | About Us

Related Items

Iranian Ambassador Seyed Ali Mousavi
Labour Group Calls to Expel Iran Ambassador in UK
U.S. President Donald Trump and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi meet on the sidelines of the G7 summit in France, where they discuss bilateral relations, trade cooperation, and the ongoing dispute over Ethiopia's Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam.
Trump raises Ethiopia's GERD dispute in talks with Egypt's Sisi
Iran Deputy FM Kazem Gharibabadi outlines 60-day Iran–US talks on sanctions relief and asset unfreezing.
Iran Deputy FM Details Iran–US Negotiation Framework
US President Donald Trump
Trump: Iran Deal Reopens Hormuz, Lifts Naval Blockade
Pakistan PM says US–Iran peace deal to be signed June 19