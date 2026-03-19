US Probes F-35 Incident Amid Iran Claims

Tehran (Diplomat.so) - Tasnim News Agency on Thursday reported that claims of a second American F-35 fighter jet being destroyed by Iran remain unconfirmed, citing an informed source amid ongoing regional tensions.

The source told Tasnim that earlier reports circulating online about a second aircraft loss could not be verified and may constitute "media mischief,” suggesting the possibility of deliberate misinformation. According to the source, any confirmed military development would be formally announced by Iranian authorities.





Separately, Iranian-linked accounts and regional media have referenced an earlier incident involving a U.S. fifth-generation F-35 Lightning II, allegedly struck by Iranian defenses. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has been cited in some reports as claiming responsibility, though no independently verified evidence has been released.





In Washington, the U.S. Central Command acknowledged that an incident involving an F-35 is under review. Spokesperson Tim Hawkins said the aircraft "may have encountered hostile fire believed to be of Iranian origin,” but emphasized that investigations are ongoing and no conclusions have been finalized.





The reports come shortly after United States Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, stated that Iranian air defenses had been "effectively neutralized,” a claim now facing scrutiny in light of the alleged engagement. Analysts note that even an unconfirmed incident involving a stealth platform could raise questions about the survivability of advanced aircraft in contested airspace.





Defense experts caution that conflicting narratives are common during periods of heightened tension. "Both state and non-state actors use information strategically,” said a regional security analyst based in Doha. "Verification often lags behind initial claims.”





For now, the status of both the alleged first and second incidents remains unresolved, underscoring the challenges of confirming battlefield developments in real time.