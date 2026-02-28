Trump Says Khamenei Likely Killed in Strikes

Washington, D.C. (Diplomat.so) - U.S. President Donald Trump said he believes Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is dead following joint U.S.-Israeli airstrikes, even as Iranian state media insisted the cleric remains alive, deepening uncertainty after the most expansive military action against Iran in decades.

In interviews with NBC News and ABC News on Saturday, Trump said, "We feel that that is a correct story,” referring to reports of Khamenei’s death. Speaking to ABC correspondent Rachel Scott, he added: "I don't want to say anything definitively until I see things but we believe he is. And much of their leaders are gone.”





Israel earlier announced that Khamenei had been killed during coordinated strikes targeting senior leadership compounds. A senior Israeli official told Reuters that the Supreme Leader’s body had been found, though no visual evidence has been publicly released.





Iranian state media, citing a source close to Khamenei’s office, countered: "I can tell you with confidence that the leader of the revolution is steadfast and firm in commanding the field.” The competing claims could not be independently verified as of publication.





Trump, describing the operation as aimed at neutralizing a "decades-long threat” and preventing Iran from developing nuclear weapons, urged Iranian security forces to lay down their arms and encouraged citizens to oppose the government once bombardments conclude.





Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said there were "many signs” Khamenei "is no longer” alive and confirmed the destruction of his compound, along with the deaths of senior Revolutionary Guard commanders and nuclear officials.





Israeli Channel 12 reported Saturday that Ali Shamkhani, a senior adviser to Khamenei and a key nuclear strategist, was also killed in a targeted strike. An Iranian source told Reuters several top commanders and political figures had died in the initial wave of attacks designed to paralyze Iran’s chain of command.





Iran has called the strikes unprovoked and illegal, launching retaliatory missile attacks against Israel and at least seven other countries, including Gulf states hosting U.S. bases. Explosions in major Iranian cities triggered panic, with residents attempting to flee amid ongoing unrest following a deadly crackdown on recent protests.