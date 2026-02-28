Diplomat News Network – Somalia & Global News

Hormuud Telecom
Latest News
Trump Says Khamenei Likely Killed in Strikes IDF Says Airstrike Killed Seven Iranian Officials in Tehran Houthi Leader Backs Iran's Right to Strike US Bases Israel Conducts Largest-Ever Air Assault on Iran US Strikes Iranian Military Targets Iran Strikes US Naval Vessel in Gulf Vessels Report Messages Claiming Hormuz Closure 85 Killed in Strike on Iran Girls' School Iran Closes Airspace After US-Israel Strikes Europe Calls for Iran De-escalation China Calls for Immediate Halt in Iran Strikes Japan Urges Calm After U.S.-Israel Strike Iran

Trump Says Khamenei Likely Killed in Strikes

by: Aden Abdi | Sunday, 1 March 2026 00:41 EAT
Spotlight
0 Comments
207
Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei speaks speaks in Tehran, Iran on January 03, 2026. [IRANIAN LEADER PRESS OFFICE – Anadolu Agency]
Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei speaks speaks in Tehran, Iran on January 03, 2026. [IRANIAN LEADER PRESS OFFICE – Anadolu Agency]
Washington, D.C. (Diplomat.so) - U.S. President Donald Trump said he believes Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is dead following joint U.S.-Israeli airstrikes, even as Iranian state media insisted the cleric remains alive, deepening uncertainty after the most expansive military action against Iran in decades.
In interviews with NBC News and ABC News on Saturday, Trump said, "We feel that that is a correct story,” referring to reports of Khamenei’s death. Speaking to ABC correspondent Rachel Scott, he added: "I don't want to say anything definitively until I see things but we believe he is. And much of their leaders are gone.”

Israel earlier announced that Khamenei had been killed during coordinated strikes targeting senior leadership compounds. A senior Israeli official told Reuters that the Supreme Leader’s body had been found, though no visual evidence has been publicly released.

Iranian state media, citing a source close to Khamenei’s office, countered: "I can tell you with confidence that the leader of the revolution is steadfast and firm in commanding the field.” The competing claims could not be independently verified as of publication.

Trump, describing the operation as aimed at neutralizing a "decades-long threat” and preventing Iran from developing nuclear weapons, urged Iranian security forces to lay down their arms and encouraged citizens to oppose the government once bombardments conclude.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said there were "many signs” Khamenei "is no longer” alive and confirmed the destruction of his compound, along with the deaths of senior Revolutionary Guard commanders and nuclear officials.

Israeli Channel 12 reported Saturday that Ali Shamkhani, a senior adviser to Khamenei and a key nuclear strategist, was also killed in a targeted strike. An Iranian source told Reuters several top commanders and political figures had died in the initial wave of attacks designed to paralyze Iran’s chain of command.

Iran has called the strikes unprovoked and illegal, launching retaliatory missile attacks against Israel and at least seven other countries, including Gulf states hosting U.S. bases. Explosions in major Iranian cities triggered panic, with residents attempting to flee amid ongoing unrest following a deadly crackdown on recent protests.

Related Items

Brig Gen. Effie Defrin, Spokesperson of the Israel Defense Forces.
IDF Says Airstrike Killed Seven Iranian Officials in Tehran
U.S. forces launch Operation Epic Fury in coordinated overnight strikes targeting Iranian military infrastructure.
US Strikes Iranian Military Targets
Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 151 launches aircraft during flight operations aboard USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) in the Arabian Sea on Feb. 27, 2026.
Iran Strikes US Naval Vessel in Gulf
Feb. 23, 2026 — U.S. Army Central soldiers earned Pathfinder badges after completing advanced airborne and air assault training in the Middle East.
85 Killed in Strike on Iran Girls' School
Iranian demonstrators protest against the US-Israeli strikes on Iran in the capital, Tehran.
Iran Closes Airspace After US-Israel Strikes

Leave a comment