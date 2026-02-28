Pentagon Labels Iran Operation 'Epic of Rage'

Washington, D.C. (Diplomat.so) - The U.S. Department of Defense on Saturday formally designated the coordinated U.S.–Israeli air campaign against Iran as "Epic of Rage," confirming strikes on what officials described as military infrastructure and regime-linked command sites.

The announcement came as Iranian state media reported explosions across several provinces, including Tehran, Isfahan, Tabriz and the southern port city of Bushehr.





A senior U.S. defense official, speaking to CNN, said the strikes were "precision-targeted against military assets and facilities affiliated with the Iranian regime,” declining to disclose operational details or casualty figures.





In Tehran, semi-official outlets including Fars News Agency and ISNA reported at least seven missile impacts in the Pasteur and Keshvar-Doust districts—areas near the presidential compound and the office of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.





Tasnim News Agency reported that air defense systems were "engaging hostile targets” over central Tehran and nearby districts. A government official told Reuters that multiple ministries in southern Tehran had been struck.





Additional explosions were reported in Qom, Karaj and Kermanshah, according to Iranian broadcasters. In Bushehr, where Iran operates its only nuclear power plant, local media confirmed blasts but said there was no verified information indicating damage to nuclear facilities.





Diplomat News Network has independently reviewed regional flight tracking data and local eyewitness accounts shared on social media, which corroborate reports of aerial activity over central Iran early Saturday. As of publication, neither Washington nor Israeli officials have released a full operational briefing.





Regional security analysts say the scale and geographic spread of the reported strikes suggest a synchronized attempt to disrupt strategic command infrastructure. Iranian authorities have not issued an official casualty assessment.