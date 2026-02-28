Iran Says President Safe After Strikes Hit Tehran

Tehran (Diplomat.so) - Iran's official news agency IRNA reported that President Masoud Pezeshkian "is in good health and was not harmed" following Israeli strikes that targeted parts of the capital, including the high-security Pasteur district in central Tehran.

The statement, issued Saturday and echoed by Mehr and ISNA, came amid widespread speculation about the safety of senior Iranian officials after explosions were reported near government compounds.





Pasteur is home to the presidential office and facilities associated with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. A senior Iranian official told Reuters earlier in the day that Khamenei was not in Tehran at the time of the strikes and had been moved to a secure location. ISNA published images showing smoke rising from the area, though Iranian authorities have not disclosed casualty figures or detailed the extent of damage.





The Israeli military confirmed it had conducted strikes inside Iran, without specifying precise targets. Hours later, it announced that missile barrages had been launched from Iranian territory toward Israel. In statements carried by Agence France-Presse, the Israel Defense Forces urged civilians to follow Home Front Command instructions and remain in protected areas.





AFP journalists reported hearing explosions in Jerusalem after air raid sirens sounded, while the Associated Press cited explosions in northern Israel as air defense systems intercepted incoming projectiles. No immediate casualties were confirmed in Israel.





Iranian media, citing the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, described the missile and drone launches as the "first wave” of retaliation for the strikes on Iranian territory.





Security analysts contacted by Diplomat News Network said the apparent targeting of central Tehran, particularly a district associated with Iran’s political leadership, signals a shift toward more direct strategic messaging between the two adversaries.





Tehran’s rapid confirmation of Pezeshkian’s safety appears aimed at projecting stability and deterring perceptions of leadership vulnerability. The exchange represents one of the most direct confrontations between Iran and Israel in recent years, heightening concerns of sustained escalation if further rounds of strikes follow.