US Considers Ground Operation on Iran's Kharg Island

Washington, D.C. (Diplomat.so) – The United States government informed Israeli and allied officials in recent days, during internal briefings reported on Monday, that it is weighing a potential ground operation to secure Iran's Kharg Island.

According to two sources cited in Israeli media, U.S. officials communicated that a ground offensive could become necessary to establish control over the strategic island, which serves as a critical hub for Iran’s crude oil exports in the Persian Gulf. The discussions, relayed through diplomatic and military channels, indicate growing concern in Washington over maritime disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz.





A U.S. defense official, speaking on condition of attribution, said the military has "accelerated force deployment across the Middle East to ensure readiness for multiple contingencies,” noting the presence of naval assets positioned within operational range of the Gulf. The official did not confirm any finalized operational order but acknowledged ongoing contingency planning.





In parallel, a separate official familiar with the matter stated that three amphibious vessels carrying approximately 4,500 U.S. Marines have been deployed as part of a broader force posture adjustment. "The buildup reflects preparedness rather than a declared offensive decision,” the official said, emphasizing that diplomatic channels remain active.





On Kharg Island, local residents described heightened tension following recent strikes attributed to U.S. forces. "The atmosphere has changed significantly; activity around the port has slowed, and security presence has increased,” said a local shipping worker based near the island’s export terminals. Another resident noted intermittent disruptions to routine operations but said daily life continues under "tightened monitoring.”





Kharg Island has long been central to Iran’s energy infrastructure, handling the majority of its oil exports. Any disruption to the facility could have broader implications for global energy markets, particularly given its proximity to the Strait of Hormuz, through which a substantial share of the world’s seaborne oil passes.





Statements attributed to U.S. President Donald Trump have further intensified attention on the situation. In remarks cited by media, he claimed U.S. forces had struck military targets on the island and warned of potential escalation if maritime routes are obstructed.





Analysts observing regional developments say the prospect of a ground operation, if confirmed, would mark a significant escalation with implications for regional stability. Diplomatic observers note that any such move would likely trigger responses from Tehran and potentially affect neighboring states reliant on Gulf shipping lanes.





Diplomat News Network reporting indicates that allied governments in the region are closely monitoring the situation, with internal assessments focusing on energy security, naval safety, and the risk of broader confrontation. Regional stakeholders continue to emphasize the importance of maintaining open navigation routes, while avoiding direct military escalation.





The evolving developments underscore the strategic sensitivity of the Gulf region, where military signaling, energy infrastructure, and international trade intersect, leaving limited room for miscalculation among involved parties.