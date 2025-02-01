Somali FM Discusses Humanitarian Collaboration with UNHCR Regional Director

Mogadishu (diplomat.so) – The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.E. Amb. Ahmed Moallim Fiqi Ahmed, received on Saturday, at his office in the capital, Mogadishu, the Regional Director for East and Horn of Africa and Great Lakes at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), Mr. Mamadou Dian Balde, and disccused with him strengthening cooperation, particularly in addressing refugee and displacement challenges, enhancing support for returnees and internally displaced persons, and advancing sustainable solutions.

The discussion also covered the importance of coordinated efforts to improve access to basic services for displaced communities, including education, healthcare, and livelihood opportunities, while emphasizing the need for increased international support to address humanitarian needs effectively.