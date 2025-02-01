English Somali
Hormuud Telecom
Latest News
Taliban Assume Control of Kabul's Serena Hotel Operations U.S. Reinstates Cuba Sanctions, Reversing Biden's Policies Israeli Military Demolishes Buildings in Jenin Refugee Camp Somali FM Discusses Long-Term Cooperation Strategies with Türkiye Ambassador U.S. Airstrikes Target Islamic State in Somalia, Kill Militants Somali FM Discusses Humanitarian Collaboration with UNHCR Regional Director Somali FM Discusses with Acting UN Chief to Bolster International Cooperation for National Progress U.S. Airstrikes Target IS Operatives in Somalia Trump Orders Airstrikes on Senior ISIS Planner in Africa Death Toll in Goma Reaches 773 Amid M23 Rebel Offensive Teen Skater Shared Final Photo Before Fatal Plane Crash Ivanpah Solar Plant Faces Closure Amid Costly Challenges

Trump Orders Airstrikes on Senior ISIS Planner in Africa

Saturday February 01, 2025 - 21:16:39
Local News
0 Comments
208
Staff Reporter
Washington (diplomat.so) - U.S. President Donald Trump announced that he ordered precision military airstrikes targeting a senior ISIS attack planner and his recruits in the country.
In a post on X, Trump stated that the strikes destroyed caves used by the militants and resulted in multiple terrorist casualties without harming civilians.

"Our military has targeted this ISIS attack planner for years, but Biden and his cronies wouldn’t act quickly enough to get the job done. I did!" Trump wrote, emphasizing his administration’s swift action against ISIS threats.

The specific target of the airstrikes was not disclosed. However, last year, ISIS leader Abdulkadir Mumin survived a U.S. airstrike, though it remains unclear if he was the intended target of this latest operation.

Related Items

U.S. Airstrikes Target Islamic State in Somalia, Kill Militants
U.S. Airstrikes Target IS Operatives in Somalia
Sharif Sheikh Ahmed Opposes Term Extensions, Warns of Legitimacy Crisis in Somalia
People attend the funeral of Hezbollah commander Ali Ahmed Hussein who was killed in an Israeli air raid. Marwan Naamani/ZUMA Press Wire/dpa
Senior Hezbollah Commander Killed in Israeli Airstrike in Lebanon
Ukrainian Drones Strike Deep Inside Russia, Crossing Borders Raises Tensions

Leave a comment