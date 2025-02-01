Trump Orders Airstrikes on Senior ISIS Planner in Africa

Washington (diplomat.so) - U.S. President Donald Trump announced that he ordered precision military airstrikes targeting a senior ISIS attack planner and his recruits in the country.

In a post on X, Trump stated that the strikes destroyed caves used by the militants and resulted in multiple terrorist casualties without harming civilians.





"Our military has targeted this ISIS attack planner for years, but Biden and his cronies wouldn’t act quickly enough to get the job done. I did!" Trump wrote, emphasizing his administration’s swift action against ISIS threats.





The specific target of the airstrikes was not disclosed. However, last year, ISIS leader Abdulkadir Mumin survived a U.S. airstrike, though it remains unclear if he was the intended target of this latest operation.