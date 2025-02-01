English Somali
Death Toll in Goma Reaches 773 Amid M23 Rebel Offensive

Saturday February 01, 2025 - 21:03:12
Staff Reporter
Goma, North Kivu Province, DRC (diplomat.so) - Hospital morgues in and around Goma, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), have reported 773 bodies following a recent offensive by the M23 rebel group, according to the DRC's health ministry. The ministry also noted that between January 26 and January 30, approximately 2,880 individuals were wounded due to the conflict.
The M23 rebels, reportedly backed by Rwanda, seized Goma on January 28, intensifying the ongoing humanitarian crisis. The capture of Goma, a city of strategic importance, has led to significant displacement, with thousands fleeing their homes to seek refuge. 

Humanitarian organizations are facing challenges in providing aid due to security concerns and looting. Médecins Sans Frontières (Doctors Without Borders) reported a critical shortage of medical supplies, while the World Food Programme has suspended activities in the area. 

The conflict has also led to severe shortages of essential services in Goma, including power, water, and internet access. Residents are experiencing hunger and fear amid the ongoing violence. 

The international community has expressed concern over the escalating violence, with calls for a ceasefire and a resolution to the conflict. The situation remains volatile, and efforts to provide humanitarian assistance continue under challenging conditions.

