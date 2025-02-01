English Somali
Hormuud Telecom
Teen Skater Shared Final Photo Before Fatal Plane Crash

Saturday February 01, 2025 - 19:50:08
Staff Reporter
Washington, D.C. (diplomat.so) - Spencer Lane, a 16-year-old figure skater, shared a final photo from his flight before it crashed into a helicopter near Washington, D.C., on January 29. The American Eagle Flight 5342 had departed from Wichita, Kansas, carrying 67 passengers, including Lane and his mother, Christine Lane, 49.
The pair were returning from the National Development Camp, held alongside the U.S. Figure Skating Championships. Hours before the crash, Lane posted an image of the plane's wing on his Instagram Story with the caption "ICT->DCA," referring to the Wichita and Washington, D.C., airport codes. In a separate post, he reflected on his achievements, expressing gratitude for the experience.

His father, Doug Lane, described Spencer as "a force of nature" and Christine as a devoted mother and creative artist. The family remains in shock over their tragic loss.

Authorities have confirmed there were no survivors in the crash, marking a devastating tragedy for all those on board.

