International Partners urge de-escalation of FGS-Jubaland dispute

Mogadishu (diplomat.so) - International Partners are alarmed by the escalation of the dispute between the Federal Government and Jubaland State following the recent National Consultative Council (NCC) meeting.

We urge all stakeholders to engage in constructive and inclusive discussions on the electoral process. Jubaland State is urged to return to the NCC for an open discussion of all outstanding issues, and to restore ties with the FGS. We encourage all parties to refrain from provocations and re-engage in an open dialogue, before any electoral processes are finalised.





International Partners support Somalia on advancing its state building agenda, including the ambition of progressively moving towards one-person, one-vote elections through increasingly inclusive and participatory voting systems. This includes garnering public and political support by developing electoral processes, and a viable timeline for completing them, that are inclusive, widely accepted, achievable, and guarantee national security and stability.





*African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS), Belgium, Djibouti, European Union (EU) Delegation, Finland, Germany, Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), Italy, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), League of Arab States (LAS), Qatar, Russian Federation, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Türkiye, United Kingdom, United States and United Nations.