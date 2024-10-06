English Somali
Hormuud Telecom
Hezbollah fires 130 missiles at Israel; IDF strikes targets in Lebanon

Sunday October 06, 2024 - 12:07:54
World News
Staff Reporter
A Lebanese family that fled Beirut southern suburb, a stronghold of pro-Iranian Hezbollah erects a makeshift tent opposite luxurious buildings. Marwan Naamani/dpa
A Lebanese family that fled Beirut southern suburb, a stronghold of pro-Iranian Hezbollah erects a makeshift tent opposite luxurious buildings. Marwan Naamani/dpa
Beirut (diplomat.so) - Heavy fighting between Israel and the Iran-backed Hezbollah militia in Lebanon escalated on Saturday, with Hezbollah launching 130 missiles into Israel. In response, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) continued its bombardment of Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, with airstrikes reportedly hitting areas around the capital, Beirut. While these reports could not be independently verified, explosions were heard in the southern suburbs of Beirut, according to local sources.
The IDF stated that Hezbollah had fired multiple missiles into northern Israel, particularly targeting Kiriat Schmona, where 30 missiles were detected overnight. Some were intercepted by Israel's defense systems, while others landed in the region. Israeli ground forces have also reportedly destroyed Hezbollah tunnels and weapons depots in southern Lebanon, further intensifying the ongoing conflict.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu affirmed that Israel will continue its military campaign against Hezbollah, citing the nation's right to defend itself from missile attacks. Netanyahu’s remarks came after earlier rocket fire from Iran in support of Hezbollah, which has vowed to continue its attacks on Israel until a ceasefire is reached in Gaza. The IDF remains focused on dismantling Hezbollah's presence along the border.

The United Nations reported that the ongoing conflict has displaced hundreds of thousands in Lebanon, with many seeking refuge in neighboring countries. The humanitarian crisis continues to worsen, with the UN's International Organization for Migration estimating that over 540,000 people have been displaced, and a significant number have fled the country.

Meanwhile, in Gaza, Israel targeted a Hamas command center, continuing its military operations in response to the October 7 Hamas attack. French President Emmanuel Macron called for a halt to arms deliveries to Israel, urging a return to diplomacy. His comments were met with criticism from Netanyahu, who reaffirmed Israel's determination to defend itself and win the conflict.

