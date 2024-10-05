English Somali
Hormuud Telecom
Latest News
Sharif Sheikh Ahmed Opposes Term Extensions, Warns of Legitimacy Crisis in Somalia Somali Officials Partner with Turkish Embassy for Oruc Reis Reception Tunisians Vote as President Saied Seeks Second Term Amid Rising Tensions Ukrainian Forces Shoot Down Russian Fighter Jet as Moscow Claims Gains in the East Iran's Supreme Leader Calls Missile Attack on Israel 'Legitimate Punishment' Amid Growing Tensions Hezbollah fires 130 missiles at Israel; IDF strikes targets in Lebanon Netanyahu Criticizes Macron Over Calls for Israeli Arms Embargo Amid Gaza Conflict Israeli Airstrike Kills 19 in Gaza as War Expands Across Region Hezbollah's Potential Successor Missing After Israeli Airstrike Turkiye Sends Oruç Reis Vessel to Somalia for Seismic Surveys Somali Police Commissioner Calls for Integrity in Tax Protection Unit Israeli Military Urges Lebanese Refugees Not to Return Home Amid Ongoing Strikes

Israeli Military Urges Lebanese Refugees Not to Return Home Amid Ongoing Strikes

Saturday October 05, 2024 - 13:39:33
World News
0 Comments
315
Staff Reporter
Iman, a 9-year-old Lebanese girl, holds her cat to her chest, after they fled together with her family from Beirut southern suburb. Iman and her family failed to find a public school or a shelter to go for and had to stay by the side of the road in Beirut. Thousands of Lebanese and Syrians nationals have fled south Lebanon, the suburb and Lebanon's Bekaa valley east of the country because of the daily massive Israeli air raids. Marwan Naamani/dpa
Iman, a 9-year-old Lebanese girl, holds her cat to her chest, after they fled together with her family from Beirut southern suburb. Iman and her family failed to find a public school or a shelter to go for and had to stay by the side of the road in Beirut. Thousands of Lebanese and Syrians nationals have fled south Lebanon, the suburb and Lebanon's Bekaa valley east of the country because of the daily massive Israeli air raids. Marwan Naamani/dpa
Beirut (diplomat.so) - The Israeli military has issued a warning to Lebanese refugees, advising them against returning to their homes as strikes on villages in Lebanon are set to continue. A spokesman for the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) made the announcement on Saturday via a post on the social media platform X, although he did not specify which villages would be targeted in the ongoing military actions.
This directive follows a pattern observed in recent weeks, where the IDF has repeatedly urged residents in specific areas of Lebanon to evacuate ahead of airstrikes. The escalating hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah have intensified since the military campaign in Gaza was launched in response to Hamas's unprecedented attacks on October 7, leading to increased cross-border clashes.

In Lebanon, the conflict has seen significant developments, with Israeli forces reportedly inflicting heavy losses on the Iran-backed Hezbollah militia, including the deaths of key leadership figures. The IDF's operations have aimed at crippling Hezbollah's military capabilities, marking a notable shift in the dynamics of the ongoing conflict.

As tensions rise, the risk of a broader regional war looms large. While Israel continues its strikes in Lebanon, Hezbollah has remained active, launching missiles into Israeli territory. This precarious situation is further exacerbated by Iran's recent attacks on Israeli sites, heightening fears of an expanded conflict across the region.

Related Items

Tunisians Vote as President Saied Seeks Second Term Amid Rising Tensions
Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei meets Iran's president Pezeshkian and his cabinet, in Tehran
Iran's Supreme Leader Calls Missile Attack on Israel 'Legitimate Punishment' Amid Growing Tensions
A Lebanese family that fled Beirut southern suburb, a stronghold of pro-Iranian Hezbollah erects a makeshift tent opposite luxurious buildings. Marwan Naamani/dpa
Hezbollah fires 130 missiles at Israel; IDF strikes targets in Lebanon
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
Netanyahu Criticizes Macron Over Calls for Israeli Arms Embargo Amid Gaza Conflict
Israeli Airstrike Kills 19 in Gaza as War Expands Across Region

Leave a comment