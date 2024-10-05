English Somali
Hormuud Telecom
Latest News
Sharif Sheikh Ahmed Opposes Term Extensions, Warns of Legitimacy Crisis in Somalia Somali Officials Partner with Turkish Embassy for Oruc Reis Reception Tunisians Vote as President Saied Seeks Second Term Amid Rising Tensions Ukrainian Forces Shoot Down Russian Fighter Jet as Moscow Claims Gains in the East Iran's Supreme Leader Calls Missile Attack on Israel 'Legitimate Punishment' Amid Growing Tensions Hezbollah fires 130 missiles at Israel; IDF strikes targets in Lebanon Netanyahu Criticizes Macron Over Calls for Israeli Arms Embargo Amid Gaza Conflict Israeli Airstrike Kills 19 in Gaza as War Expands Across Region Hezbollah's Potential Successor Missing After Israeli Airstrike Turkiye Sends Oruç Reis Vessel to Somalia for Seismic Surveys Somali Police Commissioner Calls for Integrity in Tax Protection Unit Israeli Military Urges Lebanese Refugees Not to Return Home Amid Ongoing Strikes

Israel's Hunt for Hamas Leader Sinwar Intensifies Amid Speculation of His Death

Saturday October 05, 2024 - 13:32:49
World News
0 Comments
314
Staff Reporter
Yahya Sinwar
Yahya Sinwar
Gaza (diplomat.so) - In a high-level meeting at the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) headquarters, Chief of Staff Lt Gen Herzi Halevi convened his generals to discuss the next phase of military operations. Israel had just carried out the assassination of a key Hezbollah figure and was preparing to invade Lebanon. However, the release of photos from the meeting revealed an unexpected image—fourteen mugshots of Hamas commanders, many marked with red crosses, signaling their deaths. At the top of this list was Yahya Sinwar, Hamas's political leader, whose photo bore a question mark, stirring new rumors about his possible death.
Speculation surrounding Sinwar’s fate has grown in recent weeks, following intelligence reports suggesting that a precision airstrike may have killed him. Sinwar, considered the mastermind behind the October 7 attacks, has been Israel’s top target. Israeli officials remain cautious, as no concrete evidence has surfaced yet, and the complexity of Gaza’s tunnel network has made it difficult to confirm his death. Nevertheless, the IDF continues to assess the situation, with some sources suggesting that Sinwar is likely dead, though officials refrain from making a definitive announcement.

While Israeli sources have hinted at Sinwar's death, Hamas communications have seemingly ceased, adding weight to these claims. Previously, Sinwar communicated through handwritten notes delivered by couriers to maintain operational secrecy. This method helped keep hostage negotiations alive. However, the recent halt in communication raises questions about his current status, with Israel tracking down couriers as part of their intelligence efforts to uncover his whereabouts.

Hamas’s leadership structure has also been disrupted by Israel’s targeted strikes. Rawhi Mushtaha, Sinwar’s right-hand man, was reportedly killed months ago. The IDF's tactics mirror those used in previous assassinations of senior Hamas figures, and similar to the case of Mohammed Deif, an official confirmation of Sinwar’s death may take time. Israel continues to rely on ground-penetrating radar and intelligence from captured documents and interrogations to locate high-ranking Hamas leaders.

Should Sinwar’s death be confirmed, it could have significant repercussions on Hamas’s leadership and the ongoing conflict. Khaled Meshaal, the former leader of Hamas, might be seen as the only figure capable of stepping into Sinwar's role, though he operates from abroad. Meanwhile, the possibility of hostages being killed in the same strike that allegedly eliminated Sinwar could provoke a strong public reaction. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has hinted at a possible victory, but without confirmation, Sinwar's fate remains a pivotal question in the broader conflict.

Related Items

Tunisians Vote as President Saied Seeks Second Term Amid Rising Tensions
Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei meets Iran's president Pezeshkian and his cabinet, in Tehran
Iran's Supreme Leader Calls Missile Attack on Israel 'Legitimate Punishment' Amid Growing Tensions
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
Netanyahu Criticizes Macron Over Calls for Israeli Arms Embargo Amid Gaza Conflict
Iman, a 9-year-old Lebanese girl, holds her cat to her chest, after they fled together with her family from Beirut southern suburb. Iman and her family failed to find a public school or a shelter to go for and had to stay by the side of the road in Beirut. Thousands of Lebanese and Syrians nationals have fled south Lebanon, the suburb and Lebanon's Bekaa valley east of the country because of the daily massive Israeli air raids. Marwan Naamani/dpa
Israeli Military Urges Lebanese Refugees Not to Return Home Amid Ongoing Strikes
Gulf States Urge Iran to Maintain Neutrality Amid Escalating Tensions with Israel

Leave a comment