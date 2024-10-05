English Somali
Hormuud Telecom
Latest News
Sharif Sheikh Ahmed Opposes Term Extensions, Warns of Legitimacy Crisis in Somalia Somali Officials Partner with Turkish Embassy for Oruc Reis Reception Tunisians Vote as President Saied Seeks Second Term Amid Rising Tensions Ukrainian Forces Shoot Down Russian Fighter Jet as Moscow Claims Gains in the East Iran's Supreme Leader Calls Missile Attack on Israel 'Legitimate Punishment' Amid Growing Tensions Hezbollah fires 130 missiles at Israel; IDF strikes targets in Lebanon Netanyahu Criticizes Macron Over Calls for Israeli Arms Embargo Amid Gaza Conflict Israeli Airstrike Kills 19 in Gaza as War Expands Across Region Hezbollah's Potential Successor Missing After Israeli Airstrike Turkiye Sends Oruç Reis Vessel to Somalia for Seismic Surveys Somali Police Commissioner Calls for Integrity in Tax Protection Unit Israeli Military Urges Lebanese Refugees Not to Return Home Amid Ongoing Strikes

Uganda's Foreign Ministry Dismisses Reports of Diplomat's Expulsion from UK

Saturday October 05, 2024 - 13:25:01
Diplomat Memo
0 Comments
294
Staff Reporter
Mr. Bagiire Vincent Waiswa
Mr. Bagiire Vincent Waiswa
Kampala (diplomat.so) – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uganda has firmly denied media reports claiming that a Ugandan diplomat stationed in the United Kingdom was expelled by British authorities. The reports alleged the diplomat was involved in a human trafficking operation, exploiting diplomatic immunity to transport Ugandan women to the UK under the guise of employment.
According to the allegations, British intelligence had been tracking the diplomat for several months, with the situation reportedly escalating when one of the trafficked women managed to escape and expose the scheme. The woman allegedly presented fraudulent documents used to facilitate her entry into the UK, prompting the diplomat’s supposed expulsion.

However, the Permanent Secretary to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Vincent Bagiire, refuted these claims, calling them "misleading.” In a statement issued on Friday, Bagiire clarified, "No Ugandan diplomat has been expelled from the United Kingdom. The diplomats in question were recalled by the Ministry after completing their tour of duty, which typically lasts between three to four years.”

Bagiire emphasized that under the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, a diplomat can only be expelled if the receiving state declares them persona non grata. He challenged the media to provide evidence supporting the claims of expulsion, stating, "The Ministry urges those behind these false reports to present the instrument declaring the diplomats persona non grata.”

This denial comes amidst a series of scandals involving Ugandan diplomats abroad.

Related Items

Cholera Outbreak Claims 359 Lives in Nigeria, NCDC Reports
Devastation Grips Khan Younis as Israeli Troops Withdraw from Gaza Strip
Sudanese Armed Forces Wrest Control of National Radio and Television from Rapid Support Forces
FILE PHOTO: A cashier checks Indian rupee notes inside a room at a fuel station in Ahmedabad.
India Targets $2.2-$2.4 Billion from State Firm Stake Sales
Swedish prime minister Ulf Kristersson in Brussels on Thursday (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)
Hungarian FM Calls for Direct Engagement from Swedish Prime Minister on NATO Accession

Leave a comment