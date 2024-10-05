Uganda's Foreign Ministry Dismisses Reports of Diplomat's Expulsion from UK

Kampala (diplomat.so) – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uganda has firmly denied media reports claiming that a Ugandan diplomat stationed in the United Kingdom was expelled by British authorities. The reports alleged the diplomat was involved in a human trafficking operation, exploiting diplomatic immunity to transport Ugandan women to the UK under the guise of employment.

According to the allegations, British intelligence had been tracking the diplomat for several months, with the situation reportedly escalating when one of the trafficked women managed to escape and expose the scheme. The woman allegedly presented fraudulent documents used to facilitate her entry into the UK, prompting the diplomat’s supposed expulsion.





However, the Permanent Secretary to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Vincent Bagiire, refuted these claims, calling them "misleading.” In a statement issued on Friday, Bagiire clarified, "No Ugandan diplomat has been expelled from the United Kingdom. The diplomats in question were recalled by the Ministry after completing their tour of duty, which typically lasts between three to four years.”





Bagiire emphasized that under the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, a diplomat can only be expelled if the receiving state declares them persona non grata. He challenged the media to provide evidence supporting the claims of expulsion, stating, "The Ministry urges those behind these false reports to present the instrument declaring the diplomats persona non grata.”





This denial comes amidst a series of scandals involving Ugandan diplomats abroad.