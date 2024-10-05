Cholera Outbreak Claims 359 Lives in Nigeria, NCDC Reports

Abuja (diplomat.so) — A devastating cholera outbreak has claimed the lives of at least 359 people across 33 Nigerian states, including Lagos, from January to September this year, according to a report released Thursday by the Nigeria Center for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC). The outbreak has seen a significant increase in suspected cases, with 10,837 recorded nationwide so far in 2024.

The NCDC’s latest update, obtained on Friday in Abuja, revealed a concerning rise in new cases. In just the past week, 198 suspected cases and 15 deaths were reported across five states, with a case-fatality ratio of 7.6 percent. The NCDC warned that 33 of the country's 36 states are now grappling with suspected cholera infections.





In response to the crisis, the NCDC, leading the National Cholera Technical Working Group, urged state authorities to enhance their preparedness and response efforts. The report noted that, in September, 254 rapid diagnostic tests were conducted, yielding 175 positive results, while stool culture tests confirmed 103 cases from 149 samples.





The outbreak is attributed to poor sanitation practices, such as open defecation, and inadequate access to clean water in affected communities. The NCDC stressed that these factors are severely hampering efforts to curb the spread of the highly virulent disease, which can lead to death through severe dehydration if untreated.