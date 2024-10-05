English Somali
Haitian Government Condemns Deadly Gang Attack in Pont-Sonde

Saturday October 05, 2024
World News
Port-Au-Prince (diplomat.so) - The Haitian government has condemned a deadly attack by the "Gran Grif" gang in the town of Pont-Sonde, located in the Artibonite department, which claimed the lives of at least 70 people. The United Nations Human Rights Office (OHCHR) confirmed the grim toll on Friday, highlighting the growing violence in the country. Civilians, including women and children, were targeted in the brutal assault, leaving numerous others injured.
Prime Minister Garry Conille's office released a statement on social media expressing "deep indignation" over the attack, labeling it an act of "indescribable brutality." The government vowed to hold the perpetrators accountable and committed to collaborating with international partners to restore peace in the region. The statement underscored the government's determination to bring the attackers to justice, emphasizing the need for an urgent response to such violence.

Thameen al Kheetan, spokesperson for the UN Human Rights Office, confirmed the scale of the attack in a Friday briefing. "We are horrified by Thursday's gang attacks in Pont-Sonde," he stated, noting that the "Gran Grif" gang used automatic rifles to indiscriminately target civilians. Among the 70 victims were 10 women and three infants, marking another tragic chapter in Haiti's ongoing security crisis.

In addition to the fatalities, 16 injured individuals remain in critical condition, including two gang members shot by Haitian security forces. The attack also resulted in extensive property damage, with over 45 houses and 34 vehicles set ablaze, forcing many residents to flee the area in search of safety.

