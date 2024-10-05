English Somali
Hormuud Telecom
Latest News
Sharif Sheikh Ahmed Opposes Term Extensions, Warns of Legitimacy Crisis in Somalia Somali Officials Partner with Turkish Embassy for Oruc Reis Reception Tunisians Vote as President Saied Seeks Second Term Amid Rising Tensions Ukrainian Forces Shoot Down Russian Fighter Jet as Moscow Claims Gains in the East Iran's Supreme Leader Calls Missile Attack on Israel 'Legitimate Punishment' Amid Growing Tensions Hezbollah fires 130 missiles at Israel; IDF strikes targets in Lebanon Netanyahu Criticizes Macron Over Calls for Israeli Arms Embargo Amid Gaza Conflict Israeli Airstrike Kills 19 in Gaza as War Expands Across Region Hezbollah's Potential Successor Missing After Israeli Airstrike Turkiye Sends Oruç Reis Vessel to Somalia for Seismic Surveys Somali Police Commissioner Calls for Integrity in Tax Protection Unit Israeli Military Urges Lebanese Refugees Not to Return Home Amid Ongoing Strikes

Kenya Requests IMF Assessment on Corruption and Governance

Saturday October 05, 2024 - 12:27:16
Business
0 Comments
416
Staff Reporter
Nairobi (diplomat.so) – The Kenyan government has formally asked the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to conduct an official assessment of corruption and governance issues, following pressure from Western nations. The IMF confirmed the request, which aims to investigate governance vulnerabilities that may be draining the country's resources and affecting state finances. This request comes amid Kenya's ongoing efforts to tackle high levels of debt and improve economic stability.
Kenya has been grappling with escalating debt, compounded by its withdrawal of proposed tax hikes earlier this year after widespread protests turned deadly. The reversal of these tax measures has further complicated the government’s efforts to secure a $600 million disbursement from the IMF. While the governance assessment is not directly tied to this disbursement, it is viewed as a step toward restoring confidence in Kenya’s financial management.

An IMF spokesperson confirmed the request for a governance diagnostic, stating that the Kenyan government seeks to strengthen its anti-corruption and governance policies. "They intend to utilize these diagnostics to enhance public spending efficiency, boost competitiveness, foster growth, and reduce poverty in an inclusive manner," the spokesperson said. This assessment is expected to provide a clearer understanding of how corruption may be impacting Kenya's fiscal health.

Mass protests in June, fueled by public anger over perceived government corruption and waste, led President William Ruto to scrap $2.7 billion in planned tax hikes. This setback has intensified Kenya's need for financial assistance. However, the country's finance ministry has yet to respond to requests for comment on the IMF's upcoming assessment.

Related Items

New Liberian President Joseph Boakai (C) speals to the press in Monrovia on December 29, 2017, after he was defeated by former footballer and now former President George Weah in presidential elections [Seyllou/AFP]
Liberia's President Boakai Vows Anti-Corruption Drive in Inaugural Speech
Deputy FM inaugurates the new residence of the Somali Ambassador to Kenya
President-elect William Ruto
Kenyan President-elect William Ruto will be sworn in next Tuesday
People sit next to a wall mural of Raila Odinga the presidential candidate for Azimio la Umoja and One Kenya Alliance, after the general election conducted by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) in Kibera slums of Nairobi, Kenya August 12, 2022. REUTERS/Monicah Mwangi
Raila Odinga ahead in Kenya's presidential race, official results show
Foreign Minister discusses with the Kenyan Ambassador to Somalia the strengthening of bilateral cooperation

Leave a comment