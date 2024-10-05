English Somali
Turkish Ship Set to Begin Oil Search Off Somalia This Month

Business
Staff Reporter
Istanbul (Diplomat.so) – A Turkish seismic research vessel, Oruc Reis, is scheduled to arrive off the coast of Somalia at the end of October to begin oil and natural gas exploration. This follows a bilateral energy cooperation agreement between the two nations, Turkey's Energy Ministry announced on Thursday.
The agreement, signed in March, paves the way for oil exploration and production in Somali waters, granting Turkish Petroleum licenses for three offshore areas.

The Oruc Reis will conduct seismic studies across an area of approximately 5,000 square kilometers (1,930 square miles), according to the ministry. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan is set to attend a ceremony in Turkey on Saturday to mark the ship's departure.

"We believe the region where the Oruc Reis will operate has promising oil prospects," Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said in a statement.

The ship will be accompanied by two navy frigates and support vessels as it makes its way to offshore Somalia, traveling through the Mediterranean, the Suez Canal, and the Red Sea. The seismic survey, covering a total of 15,000 square kilometers across three fields, is expected to take approximately seven months to complete.

