Investigation Underway into Possible Death of Hamas Leader Yahya Sinwar

Monday September 23, 2024 - 14:42:42
World News
Staff Reporter
Tel Aviv (diplomat.so) - Israeli authorities are probing the potential death of Yahya Sinwar, the top leader of Hamas, after the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported a lack of communication from his high command for several days. The IDF has not confirmed or denied these rumors, recalling a similar situation last December when Hamas spread claims of Sinwar's death to evade attacks and scrutiny.
Sinwar, often referred to as the Palestinian Osama bin Laden, is considered the mastermind behind numerous attacks against Israel. He has a long history of incarceration, spending nearly 24 years in Israeli prisons before being released in 2011 as part of a prisoner exchange for Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit.

This development comes amid rising tensions in the region following explosions of telecommunications devices in Lebanon. The Israeli military announced that it has targeted over 300 sites linked to the pro-Iranian group Hezbollah in a series of airstrikes that began early Monday. Reports indicate that 150 of these airstrikes occurred within just one hour.

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati condemned the assault as a "plan of destruction,” highlighting the escalating conflict in the region.

