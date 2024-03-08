IGAD Urges Action to Avert Red Sea Ecological Disaster

Djibouti (diplomat.so) - The Inter-Governmental Authority on Development (IGAD) has expressed grave concerns over the potential ecological catastrophe looming in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden following the sinking of the vessel Rubymar off the coast of Yemen.

Loaded with over 21,000 metric tonnes of ammonium phosphate fertilizer and fuel, equivalent to 200 tonnes of oil, the Rubymar poses a significant threat to marine life, coral reefs, and the livelihoods of hundreds of thousands of individuals employed in the fishing industry. The leakage of fuel could result in long-term damage, with the Red Sea ecology estimated to require more than 30 years to recover.





In addition to the environmental impact, a discharge from the vessel could disrupt one of the busiest shipping lanes in the region, affecting the flow of goods and services through the Red Sea waterway.





IGAD has called upon all stakeholders to pursue peaceful solutions to address the impending environmental crisis and halt attacks on ships immediately. The organization is actively working on a Common Position and Regional Plan of Action in line with resolutions from the 13th Ordinary Summit and 46th Council of Ministers to ensure coordinated efforts among member states in safeguarding maritime safety and freedom of navigation in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.





