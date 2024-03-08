Kyiv (diplomat.so) - The Ukrainian air force reported a series of successful engagements against Russian warplanes during a 12-day period in February. Operating both warplanes and ground-based air defenses, the Ukrainian forces claimed to have shot down an astonishing 13 Russian aircraft.

Independent verification of these kills remains challenging, leaving uncertainty about the actual number of downed planes. However, the scale of Ukrainian successes cannot be dismissed, signaling a significant shift in the dynamics of the conflict.





Analysts are scrutinizing the factors behind this surge in Ukrainian effectiveness. The increased vulnerability of Russian planes, improvements in Ukrainian air defenses, or a combination of both are under consideration. This raises broader questions about the evolving nature of modern aerial warfare and its implications for global defense strategies.





The intensified Russian air operations in February, particularly around the city of Avdiivka, provided ample targets for Ukrainian defenses. Russian forces deployed a substantial number of fighter-bombers and air-superiority fighters, significantly increasing sortie rates.





Ukrainian tactics, including the deployment of mobile Patriot missile batteries and the potential integration of Western air-defense systems, played a crucial role in countering the Russian offensive. The ability to swiftly ambush and engage Russian jets contributed to the unprecedented success of Ukrainian air defenses.





Notably, the destruction of a Russian Beriev A-50 radar plane over the Sea of Azov highlighted the extended range capabilities of Ukrainian missile systems. This suggests a potential resurgence of older Soviet-era S-200 missiles, possibly integrated with modern Western technology.





The prospect of Ukraine acquiring components of the Integrated Battle Command System (IBCS), designed to enhance interoperability among air-defense assets, adds another dimension to the evolving conflict dynamics. If confirmed, this development underscores the effectiveness of advanced defense systems in countering aerial threats.