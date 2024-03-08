Indian Men Lured to Russia, Forced into Ukraine War, Families Say

New Delhi (diplomat.so) - Families in India's Hyderabad and Gujarat cities express shock and grief as their loved ones, lured to Russia with promises of lucrative jobs, end up fighting in the Ukraine war, resulting in fatalities.

Mohammed Asfan, a former manager at a clothing store, left behind his family in Hyderabad to pursue a promised job opportunity in Russia, only to find himself coerced into frontline combat in Ukraine. His tragic death in the conflict has devastated his relatives, who received the news shortly after his demise.





Similarly, Hemil Mangukiya from Gujarat fell victim to deceptive recruitment tactics, leaving his family in anguish upon learning of his death in the war just two days after it occurred. Both men were allegedly misled by YouTube videos promising employment opportunities, only to be thrust into military service against their will.





Reports indicate that at least seven other Indian men have sought assistance from New Delhi after being coerced into joining the conflict in Ukraine, with some claiming they faced imprisonment if they refused to comply.





India's foreign ministry has assured that it is actively addressing these cases and striving for the safe return of affected individuals. Despite these efforts, the Russian foreign ministry has yet to comment on the allegations.





The families of Asfan and Mangukiya, as well as others affected, are mourning their losses while awaiting the return of their loved ones' remains for proper funeral rites.





The unfolding tragedy underscores the human toll of the Ukraine war, with tens of thousands of casualties on both sides since the conflict began in February 2022.