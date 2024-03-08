Israeli Prime Minister's Office Allegedly Presents Defense Minister Gantz for Possible Prosecution in Britain

Tel Aviv (diplomat.so) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office has reportedly taken action against Defense Minister Benny Gantz, potentially leading to his prosecution and arrest in Britain. This move comes after Gantz directed the Israeli embassy in London not to facilitate his visit.

According to The Jerusalem Post, Israel did not designate Gantz's delegation as official, leaving him vulnerable to potential criminal charges and arrest abroad. The initiative to contact the Israeli embassy for processing was allegedly initiated by Britain.





The situation is complicated by growing pro-Palestine protests in Europe, which have raised concerns about the status of Gantz's visit. As a result, Britain reportedly sought to grant Gantz's delegation official status, offering him special immunity from legal actions related to the ongoing conflict between Hamas and Israel.





Channel 12 reported that the British anticipated Israel providing security for Gantz post-war, but they were apparently unaware of internal political dynamics between Netanyahu and Gantz.





Initial cooperation between British and Israeli Foreign Ministries to prepare an official delegation appointment letter was disrupted when Gantz's office provided additional details, leading the Israeli ministry to sever communication.





Facing unexpected challenges, British officials turned to their embassy in Israel to finalize bureaucratic preparations for Gantz's visit.





Recent reports also suggest Netanyahu's office instructed the Israeli embassy in London not to assist Gantz during his planned visit to Britain.





Opposition leader Yair Lapid criticized this directive, stating that the Israeli embassy in the UK should have rejected Netanyahu's order regarding Gantz's security arrangements without delay.





Earlier incidents included Netanyahu reportedly instructing Israel's ambassador to Washington, Mike Herzog, not to assist Gantz during his visit to Washington.