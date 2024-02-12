Biden's Spokesperson John Kirby Promoted to White House Security Role

Washington (diplomat.so) - President Joe Biden's top national security spokesperson, John Kirby, is set to take on an expanded role within the White House, a U.S. official revealed to Reuters on Sunday. Kirby, who previously served as spokesperson for the Pentagon and the State Department, will now hold the position of White House national security communications adviser. This promotion signifies a significant advancement in Kirby's career, as he transitions from deputy assistant to assistant to the president.

In his new capacity, Kirby will oversee communication coordination for national security issues across various government agencies. This role will involve leading a separate team from the National Security Council's press office, which will continue its daily press operations under the leadership of chief spokesperson Adrienne Watson. Kirby's extensive experience and strategic insights in the field of national security communication make him a valuable asset to the Biden administration as it navigates complex domestic and international challenges. President Biden expressed confidence in Kirby's ability to effectively advocate for national security interests, both at home and on the global stage.





Kirby's visibility has increased notably in recent months, particularly during briefings alongside press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, where he addressed pressing national security matters. Senior Biden adviser Anita Dunn commended Kirby's decades of service and emphasized his role in shaping the administration's messaging on crucial security issues. As a retired U.S. Navy admiral with a background in strategic communications, Kirby brings a wealth of experience to his new role, which will include the formation of a specialized team to support the administration's efforts in synchronizing messaging on national security topics.