Iran and US Exchange Messages Over Hezbollah's Role in Gaza Conflict

Tehran, Iran (diplomat.so) - Iran's Foreign Minister, Hossein Amirabdollahian, revealed on Saturday that Iran and the United States have been engaged in a diplomatic exchange regarding the involvement of Lebanon's Hezbollah in the Gaza conflict. The communication between the two nations occurred amidst Israel's four-month-long campaign against Hamas in Gaza.

During a press conference in Beirut, Amirabdollahian stated that the United States had urged Iran to encourage Hezbollah, a group backed by Iran, to refrain from extensive involvement in the conflict with Israel. Hezbollah, known for its support of Hamas, has been actively engaging in clashes with the Israeli military along the Lebanese-Israeli border.





The ongoing conflict, initiated by Israel in response to a cross-border attack by Hamas on October 7, has escalated tensions in the region. Recent retaliatory strikes by the United States against Iran-aligned groups in Iraq, Syria, and Yemen have further exacerbated the situation.





Amid growing concerns, Amirabdollahian cautioned Israel against escalating the conflict into a broader war, warning that such actions would mark the end of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's tenure. He emphasized that Iran advocates for a political solution to resolve the Gaza crisis.





Moreover, Amirabdollahian disclosed Iran's ongoing discussions with Saudi Arabia regarding a political resolution to the Gaza hostilities. The revelation comes as Hamas proposed a ceasefire agreement, which was rejected by Netanyahu, who vowed to continue the fight.





During his visit to Lebanon, Amirabdollahian met with key officials, including Lebanon's caretaker prime minister, foreign minister, and Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah. Discussions centered on the developments in Gaza and southern Lebanon, with a focus on the future of the situation in Lebanon.





Amirabdollahian's visit to Syria is anticipated, where he is expected to engage in discussions with top Syrian officials. The visit comes amidst heightened tensions, with Israeli strikes targeting Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps in Syria, resulting in casualties among their ranks.





The recent diplomatic exchanges and escalating tensions underscore the volatile situation in the Middle East, with regional powers engaging in strategic maneuvers amid ongoing conflicts.