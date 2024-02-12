English Somali
Hormuud Telecom
Latest News
IGAD Urges Action to Avert Red Sea Ecological Disaster India Unveils New Naval Base Near Maldives Amidst Regional Tensions Tensions Escalate in South China Sea as Chinese Coast Guard Aggressively Targets Philippine Patrol Vessel Ukrainian Air Force Achieves Unprecedented Aerial Kill-Streak Indian Men Lured to Russia, Forced into Ukraine War, Families Say Somalia and Turkey Strengthen Cooperation with Oil and Gas Exploration Deal Ethiopia Considers Withdrawing Controversial Memorandum with Somaliland Israeli Prime Minister's Office Allegedly Presents Defense Minister Gantz for Possible Prosecution in Britain Somalia and India Confer on Reopening Indian Mission in Mogadishu Top-Level meeting in Mogadishu Focuses on Bolstering Somalia-UK Relations Biden's Spokesperson John Kirby Promoted to White House Security Role Iran and US Exchange Messages Over Hezbollah's Role in Gaza Conflict

Iran and US Exchange Messages Over Hezbollah's Role in Gaza Conflict

Monday February 12, 2024 - 04:38:33
World News
0 Comments
989
Staff Reporter
Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian arrives in Beirut
Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian arrives in Beirut
Tehran, Iran (diplomat.so) - Iran's Foreign Minister, Hossein Amirabdollahian, revealed on Saturday that Iran and the United States have been engaged in a diplomatic exchange regarding the involvement of Lebanon's Hezbollah in the Gaza conflict. The communication between the two nations occurred amidst Israel's four-month-long campaign against Hamas in Gaza.
During a press conference in Beirut, Amirabdollahian stated that the United States had urged Iran to encourage Hezbollah, a group backed by Iran, to refrain from extensive involvement in the conflict with Israel. Hezbollah, known for its support of Hamas, has been actively engaging in clashes with the Israeli military along the Lebanese-Israeli border.

The ongoing conflict, initiated by Israel in response to a cross-border attack by Hamas on October 7, has escalated tensions in the region. Recent retaliatory strikes by the United States against Iran-aligned groups in Iraq, Syria, and Yemen have further exacerbated the situation.

Amid growing concerns, Amirabdollahian cautioned Israel against escalating the conflict into a broader war, warning that such actions would mark the end of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's tenure. He emphasized that Iran advocates for a political solution to resolve the Gaza crisis.

Moreover, Amirabdollahian disclosed Iran's ongoing discussions with Saudi Arabia regarding a political resolution to the Gaza hostilities. The revelation comes as Hamas proposed a ceasefire agreement, which was rejected by Netanyahu, who vowed to continue the fight.

During his visit to Lebanon, Amirabdollahian met with key officials, including Lebanon's caretaker prime minister, foreign minister, and Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah. Discussions centered on the developments in Gaza and southern Lebanon, with a focus on the future of the situation in Lebanon.

Amirabdollahian's visit to Syria is anticipated, where he is expected to engage in discussions with top Syrian officials. The visit comes amidst heightened tensions, with Israeli strikes targeting Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps in Syria, resulting in casualties among their ranks.

The recent diplomatic exchanges and escalating tensions underscore the volatile situation in the Middle East, with regional powers engaging in strategic maneuvers amid ongoing conflicts.

Related Items

Ethiopia Considers Withdrawing Controversial Memorandum with Somaliland
John Kirby speaks at a press briefing at the White House in Washington
Biden's Spokesperson John Kirby Promoted to White House Security Role
Aftermath of Israeli strikes, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip
Israeli Ground Offensive Threatens Hostage Negotiations in Gaza: Hamas Leader
The Houthi's attacks have prompted a barrage of strikes from the US and UK - Petty Officer 1st Class Christopher J Krucke
Iran Issues Warning to US Over Alleged Targeting of Ship Providing Intelligence to Houthis
US President Joe Biden greets military personnel on arrival at Dover Air Force Base in Dover, Delaware, on February 2, 2024, to attend the dignified transfer of the remains of three US service members killed in the drone attack on the US military outpost in Jordan. (Roberto SCHMIDT / AFP)
U.S. Conducts Airstrikes Against Iran-Backed Targets in Iraq and Syria

Leave a comment