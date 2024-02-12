Israeli Ground Offensive Threatens Hostage Negotiations in Gaza: Hamas Leader

Rafah, Gaza, Palestine (diplomat.so) - A looming Israeli ground offensive in Rafah on the Gaza border poses a grave threat to ongoing negotiations for a hostage exchange, as stated by a senior Hamas leader quoted by Hamas-run Aqsa Television on Sunday. The announcement, made by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office, has spurred heightened tensions in the region. Netanyahu has instructed the military to develop a plan aimed at evacuating Rafah and dismantling four alleged Hamas battalions purportedly stationed in the area, a move met with strong opposition from Hamas leadership.

The escalation in hostilities has prompted an influx of displaced civilians seeking shelter in Rafah, situated on the border with Egypt. However, amidst failed ceasefire negotiations, concerns loom over the lack of safe havens for civilians fleeing the potential conflict zone. International aid agencies have sounded the alarm, warning of the dire humanitarian consequences should military action proceed without regard for civilian safety. Netanyahu's recent declaration of a commitment to pursue "total victory" in the region has intensified anxieties over the welfare of civilians caught in the crossfire.





The conflict traces back to October 7 when Hamas militants breached border defenses, instigating a series of deadly attacks on Israeli towns. Israeli tallies indicate a significant toll, with approximately 1,200 casualties, predominantly civilians, and 250 hostages taken to Gaza. In response, Israel has launched extensive airstrikes and ground operations, resulting in a staggering death toll of over 28,000 Palestinians, mostly civilians, according to medical authorities in Hamas-run Gaza. The mounting casualties and displacement underscore the urgent need for a diplomatic resolution to prevent further loss of life and alleviate the humanitarian crisis gripping the region.