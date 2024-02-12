English Somali
Hormuud Telecom
Latest News
Biden's Spokesperson John Kirby Promoted to White House Security Role Iran and US Exchange Messages Over Hezbollah's Role in Gaza Conflict Israeli Ground Offensive Threatens Hostage Negotiations in Gaza: Hamas Leader Indonesia Halts Mirage Jet Purchase Due to Budget Constraints Xiaomi Urges India for Incentives Amid Component Supplier Concerns" Ukrainian Pilots Impressed by US F-16 Fighter Jets Philippines Coast Guard Accuses China of 'Dangerous' Acts Near Scarborough Shoal UK Intelligence: Ukrainian Strike on Belbek Airfield Weakens Russian Aircraft Taliban: Afghan Prisoners Held at Guantanamo Released in Oman Pentagon: Defense Secretary Austin Hospitalized for Bladder Issue Tragic Helicopter Crash Claims Lives of Five Marines During Training Exercise Putin and Xi Reject U.S. Interference, Pledge Close Coordination in Phone Call

Indonesia Halts Mirage Jet Purchase Due to Budget Constraints

Monday February 12, 2024 - 04:24:38
Business
0 Comments
34
Staff Reporter
A Qatar Emiri Air Force Dassault Mirage 2000-5 fighter jet takes off as part of a Joint Task Force Odyssey Dawn mission in Souda Bay in Greece
A Qatar Emiri Air Force Dassault Mirage 2000-5 fighter jet takes off as part of a Joint Task Force Odyssey Dawn mission in Souda Bay in Greece
Jakarta, Indonesia (diplomat.so) - Indonesia's Defence Ministry has abandoned plans to acquire Mirage 2000-5 fighter jets from Qatar, citing financial limitations. The proposed deal, valued at 733 million euros ($790 million), faced scrutiny from lawmakers and criticism from rival presidential candidates. Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto, a leading contender in the upcoming election, faced pressure over the purchase during campaigning, but defended the decision, emphasizing the jets' operational lifespan of another 15 years.
The cancellation reflects Indonesia's strategic reevaluation of its military procurement priorities amid budgetary challenges. Instead of pursuing the Mirage jets, the ministry intends to focus on retrofitting existing Sukhoi and F-16 aircraft to maintain operational readiness. This decision underscores Indonesia's commitment to optimizing resources and modernizing its military capabilities within budgetary constraints.

Indonesia's military modernization efforts continue, with recent acquisitions including Rafale fighter jets, drones from Turkish Aerospace, and aircraft from Boeing and Lockheed Martin. These investments align with Indonesia's broader security objectives while navigating fiscal realities, ensuring the nation's armed forces remain capable and equipped to address evolving threats and challenges.

Related Items

Somalia now eyes IMF funding as budget goes past $1bn mark
Somali FM discusses with the Ambassador of Indonesia ways to enhance bilateral cooperation
Joe Biden
US President Joe Biden halts temporarily drone attacks in war zones

Leave a comment