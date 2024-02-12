Indonesia Halts Mirage Jet Purchase Due to Budget Constraints

Jakarta, Indonesia (diplomat.so) - Indonesia's Defence Ministry has abandoned plans to acquire Mirage 2000-5 fighter jets from Qatar, citing financial limitations. The proposed deal, valued at 733 million euros ($790 million), faced scrutiny from lawmakers and criticism from rival presidential candidates. Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto, a leading contender in the upcoming election, faced pressure over the purchase during campaigning, but defended the decision, emphasizing the jets' operational lifespan of another 15 years.

The cancellation reflects Indonesia's strategic reevaluation of its military procurement priorities amid budgetary challenges. Instead of pursuing the Mirage jets, the ministry intends to focus on retrofitting existing Sukhoi and F-16 aircraft to maintain operational readiness. This decision underscores Indonesia's commitment to optimizing resources and modernizing its military capabilities within budgetary constraints.





Indonesia's military modernization efforts continue, with recent acquisitions including Rafale fighter jets, drones from Turkish Aerospace, and aircraft from Boeing and Lockheed Martin. These investments align with Indonesia's broader security objectives while navigating fiscal realities, ensuring the nation's armed forces remain capable and equipped to address evolving threats and challenges.