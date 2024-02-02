English Somali
Hormuud Telecom
Latest News
Biden's Spokesperson John Kirby Promoted to White House Security Role Iran and US Exchange Messages Over Hezbollah's Role in Gaza Conflict Israeli Ground Offensive Threatens Hostage Negotiations in Gaza: Hamas Leader Indonesia Halts Mirage Jet Purchase Due to Budget Constraints Xiaomi Urges India for Incentives Amid Component Supplier Concerns" Ukrainian Pilots Impressed by US F-16 Fighter Jets Philippines Coast Guard Accuses China of 'Dangerous' Acts Near Scarborough Shoal UK Intelligence: Ukrainian Strike on Belbek Airfield Weakens Russian Aircraft Taliban: Afghan Prisoners Held at Guantanamo Released in Oman Pentagon: Defense Secretary Austin Hospitalized for Bladder Issue Tragic Helicopter Crash Claims Lives of Five Marines During Training Exercise Putin and Xi Reject U.S. Interference, Pledge Close Coordination in Phone Call

Russian Investigators: Ukraine Shot Down Russian Plane with U.S.-Made Missiles

Friday February 02, 2024 - 19:11:31
The Insider
0 Comments
376
Staff Reporter
Moscow, Russia (diplomat.so) - Russian investigators announced on Thursday that they possess evidence indicating Ukraine's military used U.S.-made Patriot surface-to-air missiles to shoot down a Russian Il-76 military transport plane last week. The incident, which occurred on Jan. 24, resulted in the downing of the Russian Air Force Il-76, causing the death of all 74 individuals on board, including 65 captured Ukrainian soldiers.
The investigators, from Russia's State Investigative Committee, released footage showcasing body parts allegedly belonging to Ukrainian military personnel aboard the plane. According to the committee, the fragments retrieved from the crash site, including serial numbers with English acronyms, correspond to structural elements of the MIM-104A anti-aircraft guided missile of the Patriot complex, developed by Raytheon and Hughes corporations and manufactured by Raytheon.

A video published by the Investigations Committee displayed officials inspecting missile fragments at an unspecified location, with one fragment bearing the word "ATRIOT" in English. Another video purportedly from the crash site showed officials collecting body fragments, including tattooed skin, which were later identified through DNA and identity records as belonging to Ukrainian soldiers.

Russia claimed to have recovered Ukrainian identity documents and tattooed body parts from the crash site near the Ukrainian border. Kyiv, engaged in conflict with Russian forces in Ukraine, has not explicitly confirmed or denied downing the plane but has challenged Moscow's account and called for an international investigation.

As of now, Ukraine has not issued an immediate response to the statement released by the Russian investigative committee.

Related Items

UK Intelligence: Ukrainian Strike on Belbek Airfield Weakens Russian Aircraft
Video Obtained | Reuters A Russian military transport plane crashes near Yablonovo, Belgorod Region, Russia, January 24, 2024, in this screen grab from a social media video obtained by REUTERS
Ukraine Doubts Russian Plane Crash Narrative
Saudi Arabia Insists on Palestinian Statehood Before Normalizing Ties with Israel
Israel Rejects Ceasefire Offer in Ongoing Hostage Negotiations with Hamas
Somali President Denies Plans for War with Ethiopia

Leave a comment