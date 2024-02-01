U.S. Expresses Concern Over Proposed Ethiopia-Somaliland Agreement

Washington (diplomat.so) - In a virtual press briefing held on Tuesday, January 30, Molly Phee, Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs, reiterated the United States' stance on Somalia's sovereignty and territorial integrity. Phee emphasized the importance of respecting Somalia's sovereignty, echoing sentiments shared by the African Union, IGAD, and other international organizations, as well as the majority of African partners.

Phee expressed concern over Ethiopia's proposed memorandum of understanding with the Somaliland Administration, highlighting its potential to disrupt the shared struggle against al-Shabaab.





The U.S. affirmed its support for dialogues among the Somali people regarding their collective future. The proposed memorandum was described as posing significant security risks, prompting the U.S. to raise apprehensions regarding its potential consequences.