Fire Erupts at Novatek LNG Station in Russian Leningrad Region

Sunday January 21, 2024 - 14:44:53
Business
Staff Reporter
Moscow (diplomat.so) - The Governor of the Russian Leningrad Region, Alexander Drozdenko, confirmed on Sunday the occurrence of a fire at a station owned by the prominent liquefied natural gas (LNG) producer "Novatek" on the Baltic Sea. The incident took place in the port of Ust-Luga, with no reported casualties, as employees were successfully evacuated.
Drozdenko, communicating through the Telegram application, assured the public of the absence of casualties and the evacuation of personnel. However, the governor did not disclose the cause of the fire at the Novatek station.

In response to the emergency, the region implemented a high alert system, with officials convening for an emergency meeting, as reported by Reuters.

The Fontanka news agency, based in St. Petersburg, reported the sighting of at least two drones in the sky heading towards St. Petersburg before news of the fire at the Novatek station emerged. Meanwhile, the Russian news website "Shot" stated that residents in the area reported hearing the sound of a drone, followed by several explosions.

Authorities are actively investigating the incident, with the situation evolving. Accurate and impartial reporting will be provided as further details emerge.

