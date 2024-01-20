English Somali
Hormuud Telecom
Gazprom Sustains Daily Gas Supply to Europe via Ukraine Amidst Transit Challenges

Saturday January 20, 2024 - 22:45:01
Business
Staff Reporter
Moscow (diplomat.so) - Gazprom, the Russian gas giant, has confirmed the continuous supply of Russian gas to Europe through Ukraine, with a daily volume of 42.2 million cubic meters. The gas is currently transiting via the Sudzha gas pumping station, in accordance with the approval granted by Ukraine. However, a noteworthy development is the rejection of a transit request via the Sokhranovka gas pumping station.
As of January 19, the daily gas supply volume was reported at 42.4 million cubic meters, reflecting a marginal decrease.

It is crucial to underscore that the transit line through Ukraine remains the exclusive pathway for Russian gas deliveries to western and central European nations. Simultaneously, the Nord Stream pipeline, previously a significant conduit, is now entirely suspended. Gas supplies through the Turkish Stream and Blue Stream pipelines are reserved for Turkey and countries in southern and southeastern Europe.

This development is the latest in a series of events, including the suspension of gas flow to Europe via the Sokhranovka transit point in May 2022. The Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine cited force majeure, attributing the decision to an alleged inability to control the Novopskov gas compressor station in the Lugansk People’s Republic. Gazprom, however, maintains that no credible evidence of force majeure was presented.

In the fall of 2022, tensions escalated as Ukraine’s Naftogaz company initiated arbitration proceedings against Gazprom, alleging late payments for gas transportation services through Ukraine. Gazprom's CEO, Alexey Miller, dismissed the legitimacy of Naftogaz’s arbitration and warned of potential sanctions against the Ukrainian company for any perceived unfair actions. Miller emphasized that maintaining any form of relations with Naftogaz under such circumstances would be deemed impossible.

