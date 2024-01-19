English Somali
Hormuud Telecom
Latest News
President Hassan Sheikh discusses unity and cooperation with regional leaders U.S. Envoy Warns of Al-Shabaab Exploiting Ethiopia-Somaliland MoU U.S. and Japan Plan Joint Pact for Japanese Shipyards to Maintain U.S. Navy Warships Diplomatic Tensions Rise as Russia Accuses France of Sending Mercenaries to Ukraine China Secures Top Spot in Global Car Exports Iraq Advances Towards World Trade Organization Membership Iran Deploys Naval Warships with "Multi-Dimensional Mission" Amid Rising Tensions in the Red Sea Boeing Expands Presence in India, Paving the Way for Indigenous Aircraft Production Turkish President Erdogan Criticizes the West for Inaction in Gaza Crisis Somalia Urges Global Action Against Ethiopia's Threats to Sovereignty Lapid Envisions Post-War Role for Palestinian Authority in Gaza Iran and Pakistan Exchange Military Strikes, Escalating Regional Hostilities

Iran Deploys Naval Warships with "Multi-Dimensional Mission" Amid Rising Tensions in the Red Sea

Friday January 19, 2024 - 21:27:27
Spotlight
0 Comments
132
Staff Reporter
Tehran (diplomat.so) - Iran has declared the deployment of naval warships with a "multi-dimensional mission" in international waters, raising concerns amidst escalating tensions in the Red Sea. The move comes in the wake of recent Houthi attacks on ships in the region and corresponding US strikes on Houthi positions in Yemen.
Iranian Navy Commander Shahram Irani, in a statement on Friday, revealed that four combat fleets are currently undertaking missions simultaneously in international waters. He commended the Navy's past successes, highlighting the seizure of an American oil tanker that violated regulations in the Sea of Oman.

The deployed fleet, featuring warships such as Bushehr and Tunb, set sail from the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas, according to the Tasnim News Agency. Additionally, the Iranian Air Force conducted air defense exercises, successfully testing a new low-altitude missile system (9-D) developed by the Revolutionary Guard, capable of intercepting targets at low altitudes.

Earlier this month, the Iranian destroyer "Alborz," serving as the command ship of the 94th Fleet Group of the Army Navy, approached the southern Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandab Strait, accompanied by the Bushehr logistics ship. The Iranian floating naval base, Behshad, is stationed in the strategic Bab al-Mandab Strait.

The region has experienced heightened tensions since the outbreak of the Israeli war in Gaza on October 7, 2023. Concerns persist that the conflict could escalate into a wider regional or even international crisis.

Since November 19, 2023, the Iranian-backed Houthi group has launched numerous drone and missile attacks on cargo ships in the Red Sea, a crucial and globally significant shipping lane. These attacks have resulted in a slowdown in trade between Asia and Europe, raising concerns among major global powers.

On December 18, 2023, the United States announced the formation of a multinational naval military alliance named "Guardian of Prosperity." The coalition aims to counter any attacks threatening the safety of international maritime navigation, emphasizing its reluctance to escalate tensions with Tehran. The alliance has already conducted multiple strikes on Houthi military sites in Sanaa, Hodeidah, Taiz, Hajjah, and Saada. The situation remains fluid, with the international community closely monitoring developments in the region.

Related Items

President Hassan Sheikh discusses unity and cooperation with regional leaders
The USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier navigates the East Sea with vessels from the US and Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force on April 13. (provided by the US 7th Fleet)
U.S. and Japan Plan Joint Pact for Japanese Shipyards to Maintain U.S. Navy Warships
FILE - Lawmakers are seen in session in the State Duma, the lower house of the Russian Parliament in Moscow, Russia, Sept. 27, 2018.
Diplomatic Tensions Rise as Russia Accuses France of Sending Mercenaries to Ukraine
Iran and Pakistan Exchange Military Strikes, Escalating Regional Hostilities
Global Oil Prices Surge on Red Sea Tensions and Uncertain US Demand Outlook

Leave a comment