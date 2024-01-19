Boeing Expands Presence in India, Paving the Way for Indigenous Aircraft Production

Bengaluru (diplomat.so) - Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced at the inauguration of Boeing's India Engineering & Technology Center (BIETC) in Bengaluru that India will soon witness the production of Boeing aircraft within its borders. The BIETC, Boeing's largest facility outside the U.S., will focus on research and development, with a $200 million investment in the 43-acre campus.

While specific employment details were not provided, Boeing currently employs over 6,000 people across its Indian centers. The inauguration event, attended by senior Boeing executives, emphasized the need for a robust aircraft manufacturing ecosystem in India.





Boeing's investment aligns with India's status as the world's fastest-growing aviation market. The company recently secured a substantial order for 150 737 MAX narrowbody jets from Akasa Air. India's civil aviation minister had previously urged Boeing and Airbus to consider jetliner assembly in India.





Boeing's existing alliance with India's Tata Group for helicopter fuselages and aircraft structures further underscores its commitment to enhancing its footprint in the Indian aviation sector.