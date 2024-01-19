English Somali
Hormuud Telecom
Latest News
Biden's Spokesperson John Kirby Promoted to White House Security Role Iran and US Exchange Messages Over Hezbollah's Role in Gaza Conflict Israeli Ground Offensive Threatens Hostage Negotiations in Gaza: Hamas Leader Indonesia Halts Mirage Jet Purchase Due to Budget Constraints Xiaomi Urges India for Incentives Amid Component Supplier Concerns" Ukrainian Pilots Impressed by US F-16 Fighter Jets Philippines Coast Guard Accuses China of 'Dangerous' Acts Near Scarborough Shoal UK Intelligence: Ukrainian Strike on Belbek Airfield Weakens Russian Aircraft Taliban: Afghan Prisoners Held at Guantanamo Released in Oman Pentagon: Defense Secretary Austin Hospitalized for Bladder Issue Tragic Helicopter Crash Claims Lives of Five Marines During Training Exercise Putin and Xi Reject U.S. Interference, Pledge Close Coordination in Phone Call

Boeing Expands Presence in India, Paving the Way for Indigenous Aircraft Production

Friday January 19, 2024 - 21:11:35
Business
0 Comments
282
Staff Reporter
Bengaluru (diplomat.so) - Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced at the inauguration of Boeing's India Engineering & Technology Center (BIETC) in Bengaluru that India will soon witness the production of Boeing aircraft within its borders. The BIETC, Boeing's largest facility outside the U.S., will focus on research and development, with a $200 million investment in the 43-acre campus.
While specific employment details were not provided, Boeing currently employs over 6,000 people across its Indian centers. The inauguration event, attended by senior Boeing executives, emphasized the need for a robust aircraft manufacturing ecosystem in India.

Boeing's investment aligns with India's status as the world's fastest-growing aviation market. The company recently secured a substantial order for 150 737 MAX narrowbody jets from Akasa Air. India's civil aviation minister had previously urged Boeing and Airbus to consider jetliner assembly in India.

Boeing's existing alliance with India's Tata Group for helicopter fuselages and aircraft structures further underscores its commitment to enhancing its footprint in the Indian aviation sector.

Related Items

Xiaomi Urges India for Incentives Amid Component Supplier Concerns"
UK Intelligence: Ukrainian Strike on Belbek Airfield Weakens Russian Aircraft
India Considers Extending Export Tax on Parboiled Rice
India's Uttarakhand State Approves Uniform Civil Code Legislation
FILE PHOTO: A cashier checks Indian rupee notes inside a room at a fuel station in Ahmedabad.
India Targets $2.2-$2.4 Billion from State Firm Stake Sales

Leave a comment