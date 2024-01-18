IGAD Heads of State address Sudan crisis and Ethiopia-Somalia relations

Kampala (diplomat.so) - The 42nd Extraordinary Assembly of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) Heads of State and Government was convened on Thursday in Entebbe, Republic of Uganda, chaired by H.E. Ismail Omar Guelleh, President of the Republic of Djibouti and Chairperson of IGAD. The assembly addressed the critical situations in the Republic of the Sudan and the recent developments in the relations between the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and the Federal Republic of Somalia.

Key Attendees

The assembly saw the participation of several prominent leaders including H.E. Dr. William Ruto of Kenya, H.E. Dr. Hassan Sheikh Mohamud of Somalia, H.E. Salva Kiir Mayardit of South Sudan, and H.E. Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, the host and President of Uganda. Noteworthy figures such as H.E. Dr. Workneh Gebeyehu, the Executive Secretary of IGAD, H.E. Moussa Faki Mahamat, Chairperson of the African Union Commission, and other international envoys were also in attendance.





Major Concerns

The Assembly expressed deep concern over the recent developments in the relationship between Ethiopia and Somalia, emphasizing the need for de-escalation and constructive dialogue. Additionally, the ongoing conflict in the Republic of the Sudan raised serious apprehensions about the dire security and humanitarian conditions, prompting a call for an immediate ceasefire and cessation of hostilities.





Resolutions and Directives

The Assembly underscored the principles of respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Somalia and called for any engagement between Ethiopia and Somalia to be conducted with the consent of the Federal Government of Somalia. On the Sudan conflict, the Assembly reiterated IGAD's commitment to facilitate an all-inclusive peace process, urging parties to commit to dialogue and negotiation.





Key directives include the revision of the Roadmap for the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of the Sudan with clear timelines, a call for Sudanese-owned and Sudanese-led processes toward a democratic government, and the mobilization of international support for the peace process.





Ongoing Engagement

The Assembly welcomed the appointment of a High-Level Panel for Sudan by the Chairperson of the African Union Commission and urged the panel to collaborate closely with IGAD and other stakeholders. The Assembly decided to actively stay involved in these matters.





Acknowledgements

The Assembly extended congratulations to President Museveni for successfully hosting the gathering and recognized the Republic of Uganda's role in organizing the event, which also included the Non-Aligned Movement and the G77 + China Summits.