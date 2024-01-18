English Somali
AUPSC forced to abandon Tigray visit amidst Ethiopian Government reluctance

Thursday January 18, 2024 - 12:26:03
Staff Reporter
Addis Ababa (diplomat.so) - The African Union (AU) Peace and Security Council (PSC) has been compelled to cancel its scheduled visit to Ethiopia's Tigray region, initially set for January 25. The cancellation comes amid reported reluctance from the administration of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, as confirmed by PSC Chairman A. Twum-Amoah.
The Tigray region has been grappling with the aftermath of a two-year-long conflict and is now facing the additional challenge of a severe drought. The cancellation raises concerns about the ability to address the pressing issues in the northern Ethiopian region, with no new date for the PSC visit announced as of yet. The decision to cancel the trip underscores the complex situation in Tigray and the obstacles faced by international bodies in engaging with the region's recovery efforts.

