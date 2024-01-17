English Somali
Hormuud Telecom
Latest News
President Hassan Sheikh discusses unity and cooperation with regional leaders U.S. Envoy Warns of Al-Shabaab Exploiting Ethiopia-Somaliland MoU U.S. and Japan Plan Joint Pact for Japanese Shipyards to Maintain U.S. Navy Warships Diplomatic Tensions Rise as Russia Accuses France of Sending Mercenaries to Ukraine China Secures Top Spot in Global Car Exports Iraq Advances Towards World Trade Organization Membership Iran Deploys Naval Warships with "Multi-Dimensional Mission" Amid Rising Tensions in the Red Sea Boeing Expands Presence in India, Paving the Way for Indigenous Aircraft Production Turkish President Erdogan Criticizes the West for Inaction in Gaza Crisis Somalia Urges Global Action Against Ethiopia's Threats to Sovereignty Lapid Envisions Post-War Role for Palestinian Authority in Gaza Iran and Pakistan Exchange Military Strikes, Escalating Regional Hostilities

Tigray region in Ethiopia faces devastating famine, over 200 lives lost to starvation

Wednesday January 17, 2024 - 22:06:09
Spotlight
0 Comments
356
Staff Reporter
Mekelle (Diplomat.so) - In a dire development, more than 200 people have lost their lives to starvation since July in Edaga Arbi town, located in Ethiopia's drought-stricken and war-torn Tigray region, according to local authorities. Additionally, 16 fatalities have been reported in the nearby Adwa town, painting a grim picture of the escalating humanitarian situation.
Despite alarming reports from Tigray officials warning of an impending famine on a scale not seen since 1984, the central government in Addis Ababa denies the looming crisis, asserting ongoing efforts to provide aid. This denial contradicts the concerns raised by medical professionals and humanitarian workers who stress the urgent need for faster aid delivery to prevent further loss of life.

The victims of this unfolding tragedy are predominantly children and young people. Tigray resident Abrehet Kiros, speaking to a regional TV channel, sheds light on the dire conditions in the community, urging anyone who can to offer support.

The crisis in Tigray is exacerbated by the aftermath of the recent civil war, marked by widespread asset-stripping, destruction, mass displacement, unpaid salaries, and the obliteration of employment opportunities. Analyst Alex de Waal warns that Ethiopia's current food crisis could surpass the dire conditions of four decades ago, potentially resulting in half a million or more deaths from starvation in the coming year if prompt action is not taken.

International organizations, including the World Food Programme and USAid, have faced challenges in delivering aid, with alleged looting of food aid leading to aid suspension for months. An estimated 20 million people across Ethiopia urgently require food assistance due to conflicts, drought, and flooding, as reported by the United Nations. The Early Famine Warning Systems Network predicts that by mid-2024, the food crisis could escalate into a near-nationwide emergency. The situation is particularly dire in Tigray, where people are said to have accepted a daily reality of mourning and funerals, with many resigned to a seemingly inevitable fate.

Related Items

President Hassan Sheikh discusses unity and cooperation with regional leaders
Mike Hammer, U.S. Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa
U.S. Envoy Warns of Al-Shabaab Exploiting Ethiopia-Somaliland MoU
Somalia Urges Global Action Against Ethiopia's Threats to Sovereignty
Iran and Pakistan Exchange Military Strikes, Escalating Regional Hostilities
IGAD Heads of State address Sudan crisis and Ethiopia-Somalia relations

Leave a comment