English Somali
Hormuud Telecom
Latest News
Biden's Spokesperson John Kirby Promoted to White House Security Role Iran and US Exchange Messages Over Hezbollah's Role in Gaza Conflict Israeli Ground Offensive Threatens Hostage Negotiations in Gaza: Hamas Leader Indonesia Halts Mirage Jet Purchase Due to Budget Constraints Xiaomi Urges India for Incentives Amid Component Supplier Concerns" Ukrainian Pilots Impressed by US F-16 Fighter Jets Philippines Coast Guard Accuses China of 'Dangerous' Acts Near Scarborough Shoal UK Intelligence: Ukrainian Strike on Belbek Airfield Weakens Russian Aircraft Taliban: Afghan Prisoners Held at Guantanamo Released in Oman Pentagon: Defense Secretary Austin Hospitalized for Bladder Issue Tragic Helicopter Crash Claims Lives of Five Marines During Training Exercise Putin and Xi Reject U.S. Interference, Pledge Close Coordination in Phone Call

United Airlines plane makes an emergency landing after a warning about a possible door issue

Saturday January 13, 2024 - 10:47:10
Business
0 Comments
286
Staff Reporter
TAMPA, Fla. (AP + Diplomat.so) — A United Airlines jet cut short a flight Wednesday and landed in Tampa, Florida, after pilots were alerted about a possible issue with a door, according to an airport spokesperson.
The plane took off later "after the issue was addressed,” the airline said Thursday.

The plane involved was an Airbus A319. Last week, a plug that takes the place of a door on some Boeing Max 9 jetliners blew off an Alaska Airlines plane shortly after takeoff from Portland, Oregon.

An spokesperson for the Tampa airport said the initial report to emergency dispatchers was that the plane diverted because a door indicator light turned on. Fire crews met the plane.

A United spokesperson said the flight, from Sarasota, Florida, to Chicago, diverted to Tampa "as a precaution ... to address a possible mechanical issue. The flight landed safely and later re-departed after the issue was addressed.”

The plane carried 123 passengers and five crew members and was airborne for less than an hour, according to data from tracking service FlightAware.

The diversion was reported earlier by WFLA-TV.

Related Items

Pentagon: Defense Secretary Austin Hospitalized for Bladder Issue
The Houthi's attacks have prompted a barrage of strikes from the US and UK - Petty Officer 1st Class Christopher J Krucke
Iran Issues Warning to US Over Alleged Targeting of Ship Providing Intelligence to Houthis
FILE PHOTO: A general view shows a bridge constructed across a dried up river in Ethiopia's northern Amhara region.
Ethiopia Extends State of Emergency Amidst Amhara Insurgency
Russian Investigators: Ukraine Shot Down Russian Plane with U.S.-Made Missiles
Video Obtained | Reuters A Russian military transport plane crashes near Yablonovo, Belgorod Region, Russia, January 24, 2024, in this screen grab from a social media video obtained by REUTERS
Ukraine Doubts Russian Plane Crash Narrative

Leave a comment